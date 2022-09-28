Lissun Raises $1 Million in Pre-Seed Round Led By IvyCap Ventures

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lissun on Wednesday has announced to have raised $1 million in a pre-seed round. The round was led by IvyCap Ventures and witnessed participation from syndicates like We Founder Circle and Supermorpheous, along with marquee angel investors like Gaurav Munjal, Harsh Jain, Sandeep Aggarwal, Pavan Vaish, Sasi Kuppannagri, Pradeep Parameswaran, Vikas Bhadoria, Praveen Sinha and others. Funds will be utilized to strengthen the product's technology backbone and develop it further to provide a seamless experience. It will also utilize a part of the fund to expand to 25 cities and five new categories.

"While we always wanted to get into the mental health and serve the customers, it was a challenge to devise the most effective way. The model we work on reaches a wider audience and penetrates deeper into the challenge. The very fact that mental and emotional issues can be an underlying problem in many medical cases is what we have identified and are working on proactively. This model has enabled impressive growth in all aspects of the brand. And with this round, it is established that the concept and model have also gained investors' trust," said Dr. Krishna Veer Singh, co-founder, Lissun.

Lissun focuses on a unique B2H2C approach to customer acquisition by partnering with healthcare Institutions and establishments for high-stress use cases such as infertility, rehabilitation, nephrology, oncology, etc. Mental health interventions can better the treatment outcomes manifold here.

"Many startups entered the mental health space in the last couple of years, but Lissun has been able to distinguish its strategy and business model. The B2H2C approach that it has taken allows the brand to reach its customers efficiently. Lissun serves the mental health space proactively by associating with healthcare partners and medical practitioners from across the field and reaching the unaware," said Mr. Vikram Gupta, founder and managing partner, IvyCap Ventures.

As the brand has already partnered with over 70 healthcare partners with impressive engagement from the end customers, Lissun currently has a presence in 17 cities and provides contextual solutions for six healthcare categories. Started by two senior executives, Dr. Krishna Veer Singh and Tarun Gupta, Lissun aims to solve mental health at scale by providing full-stack solutions.