L&T Secures Large Orders of INR 2,500 - 5,000 Crore For Its PT&D Business: Report PT&D has secured orders to build a 380kV Substation and 380kV Overhead line segments

By Entrepreneur Staff

The Power Transmission & Distribution (PT&D) business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has reportedly secured new orders in India and abroad for establishing substations and transmission lines which are crucial elements of the vast, interconnected electricity network. A strengthened grid speeds up clean energy transition and ensures reliable, resilient power supply. As per the company's regulatory filings with BSE, PT&D has received orders to execute two 765kV double circuit transmission line packages which are associated with evacuation of power from Jaisalmer/ Barmer renewable energy zone in Rajasthan to substations in Madhya Pradesh for further interconnections. The orders are classified in the large bracket which ranges from INR 2,500 to INR 5,000.

In its relentless pursuit of delivering a sustainable and efficient power supply, Saudi Arabia is actively reinforcing the 380kV network in the central region. This strategic initiative is aimed at meeting the growing electricity demands of the region. To achieve this goal, PT&D has successfully secured orders to design and build a state-of-the-art 380kV Substation and multiple 380kV Overhead line segments abroad.

In addition to its endeavours in Saudi Arabia, PT&D has also made significant inroads in the United Arab Emirates. The company has secured orders to construct a cutting-edge 220kV Substation and three 132kV Substations, which will be instrumental in bolstering the electrical infrastructure of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The integration of these substations into the existing network will enable utilities to keep pace with the escalating electricity demands of these rapidly growing cities.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has made a significant move to strengthen its foothold in the semiconductor sector by acquiring Bengaluru-based SiliConch Systems Pvt. Ltd. The acquisition, worth up to INR 183 crore, will see L&T Semiconductor Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T, purchase a 100 per cent stake in SiliConch, as per VCcircle.

The deal features a staggered payment structure, comprising an initial payment of INR 133 crore and an additional INR 50 crore payable over four years, contingent upon specific milestones. The acquisition is slated for completion by September 15. This strategic move aligns with L&T's growth objectives for its semiconductor arm, enabling the company to tap into SiliConch's intellectual property, engineering expertise, and design capabilities, thereby solidifying its position in the industry. Read more
