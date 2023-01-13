Maruti Delivers a Master Class On 'Modelling' Cars

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sporting a long olive green military-style dress, black boots and tight braids, a female model posed next to Maruti Suzuki's 5-door SUV Jimny as the off-roader recently made its global debut at the Auto Expo 2023. Her 'look' embodied both the ruggedness and splendour attached to escapades in an adventure vehicle.

Maruti eVX

At mega motor shows whose every turn is studded with premium automobiles, automakers are often hard-pressed to distinguish their models, vehicular and otherwise, from those of their peers.

This year, Maruti left no stone unturned in drawing in visitors with a cohesive automotive experience of technology, luxury and adventure, one that was accentuated not only by the amphitheatre-like pavilion design but also the models who were creatively styled in thematic accordance with the cars that they presented.

While neighbouring exhibitors Toyota and Lexus played it safe (read boring) with conventional styling—uniform and skimpy—Maruti ensured that each of their models told a different automotive story, albeit not through verbal but sartorial means: for instance, hatchback Baleno, displayed in Nexa blue colour and gold accents, was accompanied by a model dressed in a solid white tee and powder blue suit, equalling the suavity exuded by the five-seater; a new launch, compact SUV Fronx stood out as a model posed in a striking (or shocking) combination of a denim dress, with boning on the bodice, and a leather jacket; SUV Grand Vitara's dual potential for rough terrains and smooth city roads was highlighted by the model's green khaki pants and shacket as well as short curly hair and black aviator sunglasses, the latter evoking urban chic in spades.

According to an anonymous source at Maruti, such car-model pairings result from a comprehensive conceptualisation process, wherein the company hires designers for creating clothing options as per the exhibition's theme and colour palette, the venue's weather and the models' comfort. Once the designs as well as the models are shortlisted, the clothes are stitched to size. "We ensure that the clothes are pleasing to the eye, winters-appropriate and available in three sets so that they can be sustained over the 8-day expo," he said.

Further, the models' hair and makeup are managed at the venue by a stylist, along with 2-3 underlings, who changes the overall styling concept every three days. For this year's auto expo, Maruti has employed around 32 models, including six for new launches, to ensure that models can be relieved from standing by substitutes every 45 minutes to one hour.

"We have very few international models and they are mainly hired for new launches. One such model was hired to pose alongside the SUV concept, eVX, which is a futuristic car," he added. The model in question was dressed in a floor-length champagne gold gown, its shiny metallic fabric perhaps meant to parallel the car's futuristic outlook. There is a concerted effort to style the model in a manner that captures the essence and genre of the car that she is paired with, stated the source.

The history of auto shows is notorious for objectifying women as highly-sexualised car accessories in a bid to cater to a largely-male audience. Over the years, these models have transitioned from 'spin and grin girls' to 'booth babes' to 'product specialists', with their role sometimes expanding to on-ground experts of vehicles and brands. The #MeToo movement and the Body Positivity campaign have brought into limelight a culture of exploitation, discrimination and abuse against women in society, including the modelling industry. In 2018, the Geneva Motor Show, one of the world's largest auto conferences, witnessed many major manufacturers, such as BMW, Nissan, Toyota and Kia, withdrawing from the use of models, especially in recognition of the growing number of female car buyers. Toyota, however, did state that its policy on the matter differed from region to region, with car models being actively employed in Asia, for instance.

The ubiquitous presence of models at the Auto Expo 2023 does reveal a certain tone-deafness in India towards worldwide progressive social changes, but if Maruti's use of car models is anything to go by, automakers would do well to recognise that investing time and money into providing their women models with a creative persona beyond the conventional cookie-cutter eye-candy mould only helps, not hinder, their agenda.

Auto shows are nothing but large advertisements, and models, for better or worse, embody the human connection that elevates machines into something more.