The Mastercard Artist Accelerator was announced earlier this year and launched in April with the Mastercard Music Pass, which granted holders access to the program including its educational materials and AI tools

Mastercard's Web3 music program, The Mastercard Artist Accelerator, culminates with a showcase later this month. According to an official statement, the programme features five artists from around the world, the live streamed show marks the debut of the AI-driven singles produced through the Artist Accelerator program, launched to prepare emerging artists with the tools, skills, and access to forge their own musical paths in the digital economy.

"We've seen how emerging technology can push creativity to new heights and give us opportunities to connect with people in exciting ways. Throughout this program, these artists have explored an entirely new space that will have lasting impact on the music industry and we're thrilled that we were a part of their journey," said Raja Rajamannar, Mastercard chief marketing and communications officer.

Each recorded track was created using the AI Music Studio, powered by leading generative AI music technologies company WarpSound. In a fitting end to a community-focused Web3 program—which saw more than 100,000 people mint its limited-edition, multisensory Mastercard Music Pass NFT— each song will be available to claim as an NFT on the OneOf Marketplace on July 27, during the showcase, added the company.

Moreover, the artists further personalized their tracks by incorporating the Mastercard sonic DNA and giving creative direction on the cover art for their singles.

