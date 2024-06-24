Get All Access for $5/mo

Max Verstappen's Dominance Leads F1 and Amazon to Debut Personalized AI Broadcaster 'Statbot' According to Dean Locke, director of broadcast and media, F1 giving fans a passive experience cannot be relied on for international racing

Formula 1 and Amazon plan to debut a new artificial intelligence "Statbot" for AI-powered personalized broadcasts to keep viewers hooked. The bot will scour race archives ad racing statistics since 1950 and parse torrents of real-time racing data to feed context and trivia to broadcast presenters live during the race. This will be done using Amazon Web Services cloud computing division, said Neil Ralph, the tech company's lead on technical collaboration with F1.

Notably, Bloomberg reported that the launch was said to take place during the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday.

Since the takeover from CVC Capital Partners of F1 in 2016 by John C. Malone's Liberty Media, the mass media company is constantly working towards increasing its global appeal and growing its audience. Its marketing gambits included Netflix's docuseries 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive.' With 'Statbot', Liberty Media is looking at new ways to keep fans glued to screens.

Notably, the two are also using AI to offer in-race predictions on matters like pit-stop timing or when a driver might try to overtake a rival, based on real-time details such as car performance and tire degradation.

"With this data and the intimacy with the fan, you can contemplate hyper-personalized experiences," said Eric Gales, Managing Director, AWS Canada in an interview at the Canadian Grand Prix.

With Red Bull's Max Verstappen winning 19 of the 22 races last year and six out of nine in the current season so far, the fans are deeming the motorsport sometimes as too predictable.

According to Dean Locke, director of broadcast and media, F1 giving fans a passive experience cannot be relied on for international racing.

During the Canadian Grand Prix, F1 debuted the first-ever generative AI-inspired F1 trophy.

