Meat Delivery Partner ZappFresh Acquires Dr.Meat According to the company, ZappFresh anticipates reaching revenue of 70 crore within 12 months in Bangalore alone, with this acquisition

By Teena Jose

Company handout

ZappFresh, a D2C meat delivery partner, has announced the acquisition of Dr. Meat, a brand operated by Sukos Foods. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for ZappFresh as it sets its sights on expanding into the thriving south market.

According to an official statement by the company, ZappFresh anticipates reaching revenue of 70 crore within 12 months in Bangalore alone, while targeting a top line of 300 crore by the end of the fiscal year 2023-24, with this acquisition.

"We have actively sought opportunities for strategic partnerships and acquisitions in recent years. However, Dr. Meat stood out among other D2C contenders due to its strong alignment with ZappFresh's fundamental principles. Dr. Meat's demonstrated ability to achieve substantial scale without compromising its bottom line resonates strongly with ZappFresh's vision," said Deepanshu Manchanda, the founder, Zappfresh.

The statement further added that ZappFresh's focus for the next six months will be centered around building traction in the Bangalore market. By expanding into new pin codes and delivering on their promise of value, health, and quality, ZappFresh aims to solidify its position and capture the hearts of consumers in the region.

ZappFresh has also received support from notable investors, including SIDBI VC, Dabur Family Office, Letsventure, Keritsu Forum, and several prominent angels from the food and tech sectors.

