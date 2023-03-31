Meet Robby the Robot, a ChatGPT+Bitcoin Product By Blocktrace

Blocktrace aims to facilitate investigators and users with the ChatGPT technology to find data in Bitcoin quickly with incredible accuracy.

On Tuesday, US-based Blocktrace, a blockchain forensic and analytical services platform, announced its latest project Robby the Robot, an advanced natural language processor capable of analyzing and answering queries about Bitcoin.

Founded in 2018 by Shaun MaGruder, Blocktrace's Robby is developed as an AI to interact with the Bitcoin blockchain data. MaGruder decided upon Bitcoin for the project as it houses a large sample size and data.

"Bitcoin is a great project to start with and will likely always be around, just like Ethereum. It's considered the OG because it was the first and has a large pool of user base addresses with a lot of activity," MaGruder told Decrypt.

Robby works on a copy of the Bitcoin database stored in Blocktrace. Users can ask questions and get answers immediately pertaining to transaction details such as dates and amounts, saving a lot of time as compared to manual processing.

Blocktrace aims to facilitate investigators and users with the ChatGPT technology to find data in Bitcoin quickly with incredible accuracy.

Still in its beta testing, Robby will be made available to the public later this year but not before it is introduced in a close group for testing.

"We want to make sure that Robbie is stable and that we don't fall on our faces when we release it to the public. We want to make sure that the questions that the public is going to ask are questions we've already asked Robbie," MaGruder said.