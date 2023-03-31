Meet Robby the Robot, a ChatGPT+Bitcoin Product By Blocktrace

Blocktrace aims to facilitate investigators and users with the ChatGPT technology to find data in Bitcoin quickly with incredible accuracy.

learn more about Paromita Gupta

By Paromita Gupta

Freepik

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On Tuesday, US-based Blocktrace, a blockchain forensic and analytical services platform, announced its latest project Robby the Robot, an advanced natural language processor capable of analyzing and answering queries about Bitcoin.

Founded in 2018 by Shaun MaGruder, Blocktrace's Robby is developed as an AI to interact with the Bitcoin blockchain data. MaGruder decided upon Bitcoin for the project as it houses a large sample size and data.

"Bitcoin is a great project to start with and will likely always be around, just like Ethereum. It's considered the OG because it was the first and has a large pool of user base addresses with a lot of activity," MaGruder told Decrypt.

Robby works on a copy of the Bitcoin database stored in Blocktrace. Users can ask questions and get answers immediately pertaining to transaction details such as dates and amounts, saving a lot of time as compared to manual processing.

Blocktrace aims to facilitate investigators and users with the ChatGPT technology to find data in Bitcoin quickly with incredible accuracy.

Still in its beta testing, Robby will be made available to the public later this year but not before it is introduced in a close group for testing.

"We want to make sure that Robbie is stable and that we don't fall on our faces when we release it to the public. We want to make sure that the questions that the public is going to ask are questions we've already asked Robbie," MaGruder said.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Covering news and trends in FinTech, AI, Metaverse, and Wealth segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side.  

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Scam 2023: Inside The World Startup Convention Disaster

To many, the speaker line up for the World Startup Convention (WSC) which had been scheduled for March 24-26, 2023 at Greater Noida may have seemed too good to be true.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Growing a Business

This Co-Founder Was Kicked Out of Retailers for Pitching a 'Taboo' Beauty Product. Now, Her Multi-Million-Dollar Company Sells It for More Than $20 an Ounce.

Childhood friends and Harvard grads Laura Schubert and Lillian Tung launched Fur to address the problem no one was talking about.

By Amanda Breen

Leadership

5 Insider Tips for Improving Your Confidence as a Public Speaker

Presenting publicly can be a nerve-wracking experience. Here are five key tips to help you boost your confidence.

By Andres Tovar

Leadership

5 Steps to Communicate Like a Boss

Here are five tips leaders can use to improve their communication skills.

By Chris Mayfield

News and Trends

Why Government May Ban Related Party Sales Of E-commerce, Food Delivery Startups

"E-commerce companies are permitted to merely operate a pure-play marketplace i.e. a bridge between the buyer and seller and not sell any goods, even their own products on their platforms," said Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general, CAlT

By S Shanthi

Leadership

Spark Efficient Project Management With These 3 Steps

Here's how you can give your project management efforts the jolt of energy they need.

By Gus Cicala