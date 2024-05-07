The desktop Chrome browser now includes Gemini integration, according to Google. With the most recent upgrade, users may now access the AI-chatbot right from the desktop Chrome address bar thanks to Gemini support.

Google has added Gemini to the address bar of Chrome. The 2022 addition of the ombibox shortcut to Chrome allows access to the capability. Users only need to enter the @ symbol in the address bar to gain access.Users will get the option to "Chat with Gemini" once they have entered. Gemini may be added to the address bar by selecting it.

Assuming that your PC or Mac is running the most recent version of Google Chrome, you can use the address bar to access Gemini. Enter @ to open it, then choose the "Chat with Gemini" option. Alternatively, to begin engaging with Gemini, write @gemini and press tab. Type your questions into the address field after you see the Chat with Gemini option.

Alternate methods to access Gemini

The Google Gemini utility can be accessed on desktop computers by visiting "gemini.google.com." As an alternative, you can use the Android app Assistant or the Google app on iOS to access it.With the release of Chrome 124, the feature is accessible. Open Chrome, click the three dots in the upper right corner, and choose About Chrome to install it. Install the update after checking for it.