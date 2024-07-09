The 12-week challenge aims to select, mentor, and collaborate with leading AI startups in India

On Tuesday, Michelin announced its collaboration with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to launch the sector's first AI Startup Challenge.

The challenge will aim to promote innovation and entrepreneurship.

"Michelin and Startup India, through the AI Challenge, invite Indian startups to co-build technical solutions using large language models for business use cases. The Michelin AI Startup Challenge offers opportunities to develop solutions in manufacturing, supply chain, operating software, and infrastructure, leveraging AI and robotics to enhance manufacturing processes, improve product quality, boost safety, and reduce defects. This initiative aims to create sustainable products and expose Indian talent to global contexts and clients," said Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, DPIIT.

Singh urges all DPIIT-recognized startups to apply for the program.

The 12-week challenge aims to select, mentor, and collaborate with leading AI startups in India. Selected startups will receive mentorship, and the top eight will pitch at a demo day in Delhi in September 2024. Notably, the top three startups will receive paid pilot projects from Michelin, with up to INR five lakh per project, and the opportunity for long-term global contracts and incubation support from Michelin leadership.

"At Michelin, we are committed to a greener future where sustainability and innovation are at the forefront of our efforts. We eagerly anticipate the participation of Indian startups in the AI challenge as we co-build global solutions together," said Shantanu Deshpande Managing Director, Michelin India. Additionally, Dr Ambica Rajagopal, Michelin Group Chief Data and AI Officer at Michelin India feels that there has never been a more exciting time for startups in the AI world.

The AI challenge also marks a significant initiative within Michelin's broader innovation program in India to foster collaboration with local startups in digitalization, commercialization, mobility, advanced materials, and sustainability.