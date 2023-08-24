Microsoft claimed it has nearly 350 people working on responsible AI, helping it implement best practices for building safe, secure, and transparent AI systems designed to benefit society

Microsoft President Brad Smith, has detailed a five-point blueprint for India to unlock the country's potential around artificial intelligence (AI), covering policies, laws and regulations. The announcement and release of a whitepaper, 'Governing AI: A blueprint for India' is made through a blog.

According to the Blog Post, the five ways for India to build on the AI momentum are to implement new government-led AI safety frameworks, require effective safety brakes for AI systems that control critical infrastructure, develop a broader legal and regulatory framework, promote transparency and ensure academic and public access to AI and pursue new public-private partnerships.

"As the current holder of the G20 presidency and chair of the global partnership on AI, India is well positioned to help advance a global discussion on AI issues. Many countries will look to India's leadership and example on AI regulation," said Smith.

He further added, "India's strategic position in the quad and efforts to advance the Indo-Pacific economic framework present further opportunities to build awareness among major economies and drive support for responsible AI development and deployment within the global south."

"We've seen AI help save individuals' eyesight, make progress on new cures for cancer, generate new insights about proteins, and provide predictions to protect people from hazardous weather. Other innovations are fending off cyberattacks and helping to protect fundamental human rights, even in nations afflicted by foreign invasion or civil war," Smith noted.

"At Microsoft, we look to engage stakeholders from around the world as we develop our responsible AI work to ensure it is informed by the best thinking from people working on these issues globally and to advance a representative discussion on AI governance," read the blog post.

"We are optimistic about the innovative solutions from India. These solutions demonstrate how India's creativity and innovation can address some of the most pressing challenges in various domains such as education, health, and environment," he added.

"With the right commitments and investments that keep people at the centre of AI systems globally, we believe it can," said Smith.