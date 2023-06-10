Modi's Visit To The States: PM to Address New Business Advocacy Groups Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for his visit to the States on June 21. This visit allegedly includes addressing an illustrious advocacy group at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).

By Kavya Pillai

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for his visit to the States on June 21. This visit allegedly includes addressing an illustrious advocacy group at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF). Surprisingly this decision was made six years ago by the PM's team over the much older and established US-India Business Council (USIBC), for his address to the American business community on US soil.

Sources state that Modi's address to the business advocacy group founded in August 2017 was in the works. If things go according to plan Modi will address the members marking the growing influence of the USISPF, which could take place at Washington DC's Kennedy Center on June 23. Sources also suggest the choice of the USISPF indicates New Delhi's lack of synergy with the present leadership at the USIBC. However, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said he was not in a position to comment on the PM's engagements in the US.

The USISPF website has External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, former undersecretary of defence for policy in the Trump administration John Rood, and former ambassador to India Richard Varma as its 'board members emeritus'. The board of directors include Chairman Emeritus of Cisco John Chambers, General Atlantic Vice Chairman Ajay Banga, ITC Managing Director Sanjiv Puri, and others. The advisory board includes Former PepsiCo chairman Indra Nooyi and professor Arvind Panagariya.

