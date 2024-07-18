Get All Access for $5/mo

Moneyboxx Finance Raises INR 271 Cr Equity Fund to Enhance Micro-Entrepreneur Support The raised funds will bolster Moneyboxx Finance's capital position, support growth plans, and allow investment in technology and operational efficiencies, enhancing its role as a reliable financial partner.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Deepak Aggarwal, Co-founder of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd

Moneyboxx Finance Limited, a BSE-listed NBFC providing business loans to micro-entrepreneurs in Tier-III and below areas, announced an equity fund raise of up to INR 271 crore. This includes INR 158 crore through preferential equity and INR 113 crore through equity warrants to both promoters and non-promoters.

As per the official release, out of the total equity capital raised, up to INR 186 crore is expected to be infused by August 2024, which will more than double the company's existing capital base to over INR 350 crore.

The raised funds will bolster Moneyboxx Finance's capital position, support growth plans, and allow investment in technology and operational efficiencies, enhancing its role as a reliable financial partner for micro-entrepreneurs in underserved regions.

Deepak Aggarwal, Co-founder of Moneyboxx Finance Ltd, said, "We are excited about the strong support from our investors, which highlights their confidence in our business model and growth prospects. This fresh capital will enable us to enhance our outreach and impact in rural India, providing vital financial support to microentrepreneurs and contributing to their economic empowerment."

Founded in 1994 as Dhanuka Commercial Private Limited and renamed Moneyboxx Finance Ltd in 2019, this Mumbai-based NBFC caters to the underserved microentrepreneurs in essential segments (livestock, kirana, retail traders, micro-manufacturers) by extending unsecured and secured business loans from INR 1–10 lakhs.

Operating in Tier-III and below cities with 107 branches across eight states (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Gujarat), Moneyboxx claims to have disbursed over INR 1,200 crore to 1.5 lakh borrowers.

Supported by 32 lenders, including major banks like the State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, the company aims to expand to 160 branches and achieve an AUM of INR 1,400 crore by March 2025.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Reimagining HR: How AI is Leading to Workplace Prosperity

It's proven that the HRTech landscape has traditionally been characterized by tedious and manual processes prone to mistakes, fatigue, and biases. Recruitment, in particular, is a high-stakes area where errors can be extremely costly. These startups are working towards making it efficient

By Paromita Gupta
News and Trends

Collective Artists Network Acquires galleri5 to Enhance AI Capabilities

Recently, the Collective Artists Network acquired Terribly Tiny Tales, a flash fiction platform, and India's tech-powered student community, Under 25 Universe, aiming to empower student culture and provide opportunities within the creator ecosystem.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Franchise

How to Know If a Local Business Has Franchise Potential, From a Guy Who Built One Into 80 Locations

Wade Brannon had already built and sold one franchise when a kid's hair salon in his area caught his interest.

By Kim Kavin
Business News

Barbara Corcoran Asks These 3 Questions Before Hiring Someone New — and It's a Great Lesson in Leadership

The "Shark Tank" star says she always asks the same questions.

By Emily Rella
Leadership

Build These 10 Habits to Become a True Leader (and Not Just a Boss)

This article explores the distinction between being a boss and being a leader, outlining ten key habits that transform mere management into true leadership.

By Chris Kille