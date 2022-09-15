Moonlighting Is Not Ethical, Says IBM India MD

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Moonlighting is one of the mostly debated topics within the tech sector for the past few months. Many companies participated in the debates stating their point of view. Wipro chairman, Rishad Premji, commented that moonlighting is cheating. Recently, Infosys also came in to the frame, warning their employees not to have double lives and dual employment.

Sandip Patel Twitter handle

Now, IBM India MD Sandip Patel has also taken up a stand on this matter of discussion by saying that, moonlighting is not ethical. As per his statement, "All our employees, when they are employed, sign an agreement which says that they are going to be working for IBM. So, notwithstanding what the employees can do with the rest of their time, it is not ethically right to do. That's our position now and you have already heard the industry position." Patel was speaking at the flagship event of IBM.

Many industry experts have also commented on moonlighting. In a recent interview, TCS COO, N Ganapathy Subramaniam, in a news report was quoted as saying, "Moonlighting is an ethical issue. We need to inculcate the ethics and idea of being right and if we make something like this for short-term gains, in the long-term we will lose out. If you look at it as a war, it is a war.

India is a core market in terms of both clients as well as employees for IBM. As per reports, the company has an employee base of 140,000 in India. Asserting the same, Patel added in the statement that, "India is a place where we have a lot of good locations, which means we are making things in India not just for India but for the world, and those investments are being made in software and consulting."