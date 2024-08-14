Get All Access for $5/mo

MSDE Announces Four New MoUs and AI Training Program to Boost Skill Development and Entrepreneurship The AI Training Program will boost digital productivity and AI skills across 200 ITIs this academic session, while new MoUs will enhance skill development, digital commerce, and women's entrepreneurship.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE)

Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), unveiled a series of transformative initiatives aimed at revolutionising India's vocational training landscape. The announcement was made at the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI)—Women in Noida, where Chaudhary, in partnership with Microsoft, launched the Pioneering AI Training Program.

The centrepiece of the initiative is the expansion of Microsoft's SkillSaksham Program, which aims to enhance digital productivity and AI skills across 200 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) starting from the current academic session.

This program is set to train over 10,000 candidates in essential digital skills. In addition, Microsoft is introducing the 'AI Programming Assistant' course in 15 NSTIs from the 2024–25 academic session. The course will provide students with 1200 hours of AI-focused training, complemented by 400 hours of advanced AI skills and virtual on-the-job training (OJT). This nationwide deployment is designed to ensure that students across India gain critical future skills, positioning them at the forefront of the AI-driven economy.

"We are on the cusp of a generational change. Our partnership with Microsoft is more than just a collaboration—it's a bold statement that India's vocational education system is not merely catching up with the times but is setting the pace," said Jayant Chaudhary.

"We need to create a pool of trainers and teachers who understand new technologies and AIs. Individuals from such training will play a vital role in preparing future talent for the new job environment. Emerging technologies and the introduction of AIs will help reimagine ITIs. By preparing our students to harness the transformative power of AI, it will play a crucial role as India's expected GDP growth touches USD 500 billion by 2025," Chaudhary added.

Mr. Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia, said, "As we celebrate the successful five-year-long partnership between Microsoft and the Directorate General of Training (DGT), we remain committed to empowering India's youth with critical digital skills. Our mission is AI for everyone; we want to enable every person and every organisation in the country to achieve more."

In addition to the AI training program, MSDE has also signed four key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) through the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD). These MoUs are set to enhance skill development, digital commerce, and women's entrepreneurship. The agreements are with Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited (MSSIDC), Government e-Marketplace (GeM), Jamia Hamdard University, and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

"These partnerships are pathways to building a more 'Kushal, Viksit, and Atmanirbhar Bharat' of our dreams," added Chaudhary.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

Make In India Vs Make For India: What Is India's Stand?

A kind of hybrid, holistic model will require a quintessential pre-requisite in the form of domestic legal/financial as well as industrial reforms

By Arjun Bajaaj
Starting a Business

Building Your Business With Limited Resources? Here's the Mindset You Need to Succeed.

"Do what you can, with what you have, where you are."

By Chris Kille
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Truva, Halden, and Adukale Raise Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Maharashtra's Startup Ecosystem Flourishes with Funding Boost in H1 2024: Tracxn Report

Maharashtra came in second to Karnataka in terms of the highest-funded state ecosystems in the country, according to a Tracxn Report named Tracxn Geo Semi-Annual Report: Maharashtra Tech H1 2024'.

By Prince Kariappa
Leadership

Building a Fulfilling Workplace — How to Create an Environment Where Your Team Thrives

A successful company relies on more than numbers; it relies on a workforce of employees who are excited to innovate and push your business forward.

By Cyrus Claffey