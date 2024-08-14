The AI Training Program will boost digital productivity and AI skills across 200 ITIs this academic session, while new MoUs will enhance skill development, digital commerce, and women's entrepreneurship.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), unveiled a series of transformative initiatives aimed at revolutionising India's vocational training landscape. The announcement was made at the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI)—Women in Noida, where Chaudhary, in partnership with Microsoft, launched the Pioneering AI Training Program.

The centrepiece of the initiative is the expansion of Microsoft's SkillSaksham Program, which aims to enhance digital productivity and AI skills across 200 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) starting from the current academic session.

This program is set to train over 10,000 candidates in essential digital skills. In addition, Microsoft is introducing the 'AI Programming Assistant' course in 15 NSTIs from the 2024–25 academic session. The course will provide students with 1200 hours of AI-focused training, complemented by 400 hours of advanced AI skills and virtual on-the-job training (OJT). This nationwide deployment is designed to ensure that students across India gain critical future skills, positioning them at the forefront of the AI-driven economy.

"We are on the cusp of a generational change. Our partnership with Microsoft is more than just a collaboration—it's a bold statement that India's vocational education system is not merely catching up with the times but is setting the pace," said Jayant Chaudhary.

"We need to create a pool of trainers and teachers who understand new technologies and AIs. Individuals from such training will play a vital role in preparing future talent for the new job environment. Emerging technologies and the introduction of AIs will help reimagine ITIs. By preparing our students to harness the transformative power of AI, it will play a crucial role as India's expected GDP growth touches USD 500 billion by 2025," Chaudhary added.

Mr. Puneet Chandok, President, Microsoft India and South Asia, said, "As we celebrate the successful five-year-long partnership between Microsoft and the Directorate General of Training (DGT), we remain committed to empowering India's youth with critical digital skills. Our mission is AI for everyone; we want to enable every person and every organisation in the country to achieve more."

In addition to the AI training program, MSDE has also signed four key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) through the National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD). These MoUs are set to enhance skill development, digital commerce, and women's entrepreneurship. The agreements are with Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited (MSSIDC), Government e-Marketplace (GeM), Jamia Hamdard University, and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

"These partnerships are pathways to building a more 'Kushal, Viksit, and Atmanirbhar Bharat' of our dreams," added Chaudhary.