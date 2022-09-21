Murf AI Raises $10 Million In Series A Funding Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Murf AI, a synthetic speech technology startup that is transforming the way voiceovers are created, has raised $10 million in Series A funding round led by Matrix Partners India, along with the participation from existing investor Elevation Capital, as well as prominent angel investors such as Ajay Arora (SVP Product, Disney Streaming), Ankit Bhati (founder, Ola), Ashwini Asokan (founder, Mad Street Den), Pushkar Mukewar (founder, Drip Capital) and Yamini Bhat (founder, Vymo). The fund raised will be utilized to drive further product innovation, accelerate R&D, and scale the company's presence in focused geographies.

Pexels

"Synthetic media is poised to become omnipresent in the near future and voice is at the core of it. At Murf, we continue to make advances in our speech technology to bring the diverse abilities of talented voice actors at our customers' fingertips through AI. This Series A investment would further bolster our commitment towards simplifying and scaling voiceovers," said Ankur Edkie, co-founder and CEO, Murf AI.

The startup is working towards bridging the diversity gap that exists in traditional text to speech platforms by ensuring the inclusion of voices across varied accents like African American, British, and Australian English. Murf's curated voice library of over 120 realistic sounding AI voices in more than 20 languages, is ideal for those on a tight budget who want to create voiceovers at scale, claimed by the startup in a statement.

"AI-driven, life-like voiceovers are the next frontier in the text to speech market. Murf, with their stellar founding team and unique IP, is perfectly poised to gain a leadership position in this space. Their execution prowess and tech-first focus is evident in the solid traction and growth that they've demonstrated so far. We are really excited to double down on our partnership with Murf",said Mukul Arora, co-managing partner, Elevation Capital.

Founded in October 2020 by Sneha Roy, Ankur Edkie and Divyanshu Pandey, Murf provides an AI-enabled SaaS tool that allows users to generate "human-like" voice overs for videos and presentations without the need for complex recording equipment or hiring a voice artist.