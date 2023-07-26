Myntra To Cut Around 50 Jobs As Part Of Restructuring As per media reports, the roles impacted by the restructuring will span across various verticals, but the private label biz will be highly impacted

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Flipkart-owned e-commerce fashion startup Myntra is reportedly planning to layoff around 50 employees as part of its restructuring. According to media reports, the roles impacted by the restructuring will span across various verticals, but the private label biz will be highly impacted.

"In our endeavor to cater to the ever-evolving needs of our customers, new developments, and technology innovations, we recalibrate our business priorities and review our organizational structure from time to time. Also, the number of affected employees could be lower as the firm will provide opportunities to alternate positions within the group," said the company spokesperson in a statement.

According to an ER report, the brands on the radar include Roadster, HRX and Mast and Harbour – the top selling brands on the marketplace. Over the past few years, Myntra has launched more than 20 master brands, including Invictus, Ether and Sangria.

As per earlier reports, Myntra's private label chief Manohar Kamath resigned in April this year while head of new businesses Adarsh Menon also left the company in May to start his venture.

The platform launched FWD, a GenZ-focused fashion experience portal in May, and aims to attract 10 million Gen-Z users over the next two years.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Layoffs News and Trends Myntra

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

The Top 10 Home Business Ideas for 2023

Can't figure out which enterprise you should launch in 2023? Check out 10 stellar home business ideas to get inspiration.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

'Absolute Disgrace': British Airways Feeds Customers '1 Piece' of KFC Chicken After Catering Problems

The flight was set to jet from Turks and Caicos to London, with a stopover in the Bahamas.

By Emily Rella
Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Is Cryptocurrency the Future of Real Estate Transactions? Here's What You Should Know.

Discussing cryptocurrency's influence on the real estate industry and what the future may look like.

By Roy Dekel
Business News

Tim Cook Was Reportedly Rejected From Applying For an Apple Card

The card officially launched in the U.S. on August 20, 2019, and features perks such as no late or over-limit fees.

By Emily Rella
Marketing

The Role of PR in Successful Product Launches — Strategies and Best Practices

By executing a comprehensive PR campaign, brands can generate buzz, build credibility, and create a strong foundation for their product's success in a competitive market.

By Danielle Sabrina
By Amanda Breen