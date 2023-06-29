Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The National Geographic magazine has reportedly laid off its last few staff writers and will no longer be sold on US newsstands, the Washington Post reported on June 28. According to the report, nineteen editorial staffers were affected by the layoffs. This is the second round of layoffs in the last nine months.

The report further mentioned that the magazine will now approach freelancers for writing articles or the few editors remaining on staff. Moreover, as part of the recent cuts, the magazine also got rid of its small audio department. Hereafter, freelancers will be contributing to the content of the magazine or stories would be put together by the editors.

Several staffers confirmed the news on Twitter. One of National Geographic's now former senior writers, Craig Welch tweeted that, "I've been so lucky. I got to work with incredible journalists and tell important, global stories. It's been an honor. National Geographic is laying off its staff writers, including me."

The organisation's future editorial work will instead be done by freelance writers and the few editors remaining on staff. National Geographic told media outlets, however, that some writers would remain on staff, as per the report available.

The reshuffling of staff initially began in 2015, when the 'Society' and 21st Century Fox formed a partnership. Later in 2019, Fox and Disney agreed to a whopping $71 billion deal, the Washington Post said.