Esports and gaming startup, NODWIN Gaming, announced its decision to acquire Comic Con India, an annual comic-based conventions platform. According to reports, NODWIN will acquire 100 per cent of the shares of Comic Con India at a valuation of INR 55 Crore.

"Integration of Comic Con India will amplify and diversify the offering of NODWIN to all opportunities that target the youth in India. With the continued intersection of Gaming/ Pop Culture/ esports into one interactive entertainment sector, Nodwin will add a strong and robust IP that is scalable both in India and Internationally. Our quest for drawing millions of fans across the world will get another level up with Comic Con," shares Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming.

According to the official release, the managing team at Comic Con India will become shareholders in NODWIN Gaming by swapping 27.5 Crores of their Comicon India shares with that of NODWIN.

"For more than a decade, we have worked tirelessly to build a unique space in India for promoting and celebrating popular culture. And with that goal in our mind, I am very excited to join hands with NODWIN Gaming in taking the next step and building upon this goal together," shares Jatin Varma, Founder, Comic Con India.

NODWIN Gaming, an independent subsidiary of Nazara Technologies, with this strategic move, aims to expand the number of festivals and extend their reach to more Indian cities outside New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai and to other countries, tapping into new markets and audiences.