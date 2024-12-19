The deal, valued at INR 7.6 crores, involves a mix of cash and a stock swap, with NODWIN Gaming already owning the remaining 7 per cent prior to this acquisition

Nazara Technologies' subsidiary, NODWIN Gaming, a prominent name in youth entertainment, gaming, and esports, has announced the acquisition of a 93 per cent stake in AFK Gaming Pvt. Ltd., a gaming and esports media company.

The deal, valued at INR 7.6 crores, involves a mix of cash and a stock swap, with NODWIN Gaming already owning the remaining 7 per cent prior to this acquisition. Following the transaction, AFK Gaming will become a wholly owned subsidiary of NODWIN Gaming, enhancing its capabilities in content production, marketing, and PR services.

Founded in 2012 by Nishant Patel, Rakesh Ramchandran, and Siddharth Nayyar, AFK Gaming has been a pioneer in India's gaming and esports media space. Known for its website, agency business Max Level, and gaming newsletter Pixel P&L, the company offers tailored marketing services to tournament organizers, publishers, and brands.

Its clientele includes prominent names like ASUS ROG, KRAFTON, and Saudi Esports Federation, among others. Post-acquisition, the co-founders will assume key roles within NODWIN Gaming's ecosystem, with Nishant focusing on strategic initiatives, Rakesh working on tech-led products, and Siddharth continuing to lead Max Level.

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder of NODWIN Gaming, highlighted the mutual respect and collaborative history between the two companies, emphasizing their shared vision for advancing India's esports landscape.

Nishant Patel, along with his co-founders, described the move as a "homecoming," expressing confidence in the combined entity's ability to accelerate growth.

The acquisition aligns with NODWIN Gaming's broader strategy of scaling its presence in India and emerging markets. It follows other significant moves, such as acquiring Trinity Gaming India, Comic Con India, and the German marketing agency Freaks 4U Gaming. This latest development positions NODWIN Gaming as a one-stop destination for esports and gaming-related marketing, further solidifying its market leadership.