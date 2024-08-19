The credit lender completed the listing on 16 August 2024 and registered itself as a non-deposit-taking non-banking financial company.

Mangal Credit and Fincorp Limited, a non-banking financial services company (NBFC) recently announced its listing on the platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).

According to the company release, its equity shares are listed on the NSE under the ticker symbol 'MANCREDIT' and shared that investors and market participants now have access to the company's equity shares on the NSE platform.

Speaking on the company milestone, Meghraj Sohanlal Jain, Chairman and Managing Director, of Mangal Credit and Fincorp Limited commented, "We are thrilled to take this significant step by listing on the NSE. This move aligns with our strategic objectives of broadening our investor base and increasing market presence."

Meghraj added, "We believe this listing will open new avenues for growth and enable us to better serve our shareholders and stakeholders."

With the dual listing on both NSE and BSE, the company hopes to gain enhanced company visibility, increased liquidity, and better access to a wider array of potential investors.

Mangal Credit offers a lending portfolio that includes gold loans, loans against property, SME loans, business loans, and personal loans. The company also has a 'BBB / Stable' rating from CRISIL, the capital market company, and is operational in Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Gujarat.