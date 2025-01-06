This investment follows the earlier entry of Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia and Agnello Dias, Co-Founder of Taproot Dentsu, as equity partners in BlackCarrot.

Dinnerware brand BlackCarrot, endorsed by Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, has raised a notable seed funding round from We Founder Circle, EvolveX accelerator, and Suraj Nalin, Co-Founder of PlaySimple Games. The announcement highlights the brand's rapid ascent in the Indian dinnerware market.

Previously, Neha Dhupia and Agnello Dias, Co-Founder of Taproot Dentsu, joined BlackCarrot as equity partners, further strengthening the startup's industry credibility.

Yadupati Gupta and Vishal Gupta, Co-founders of BlackCarrot, expressed their excitement about the funding and the support of their esteemed investors. "This investment will fuel our growth across all channels, including our website, marketplaces, and quick commerce platforms," they stated.

Yadupati Gupta, a former investment banker at JP Morgan and Avendus, and Vishal Gupta, ex-Marketing and Sales Head at Wipro Consumer Care and VIP Luggage, co-founded BlackCarrot in 2023.

"BlackCarrot is transforming Indian dining experiences by offering stylish, health-conscious dinnerware. This funding will help us scale further and reach more consumers nationwide," said the co-founders.

BlackCarrot offers innovative, healthier alternatives to traditional dinnerware, including Bone China-free crockery, 304 food-grade stainless steel cutlery, and lead-free glasses. The brand prioritises customer well-being and is on a mission to redefine how Indians dine.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Neha Dhupia stated, "BlackCarrot's commitment to creating safe and stylish dinnerware resonates deeply with me. I'm thrilled about this milestone and look forward to our future with the support of our new investors."

Recognized as a Government of India startup, the Mumbai-based BlackCarrot sells a complete range of stoneware, glassware, and stainless-steel cutlery across leading online marketplaces, positioning itself as a disruptor in the growing dinnerware industry.