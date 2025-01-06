Neha Dhupia Backed Dinnerware Brand BlackCarrot Secures Funding from We Founder Circle and EvolveX Accelerator This investment follows the earlier entry of Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia and Agnello Dias, Co-Founder of Taproot Dentsu, as equity partners in BlackCarrot.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BlackCarrot

Dinnerware brand BlackCarrot, endorsed by Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, has raised a notable seed funding round from We Founder Circle, EvolveX accelerator, and Suraj Nalin, Co-Founder of PlaySimple Games. The announcement highlights the brand's rapid ascent in the Indian dinnerware market.

Previously, Neha Dhupia and Agnello Dias, Co-Founder of Taproot Dentsu, joined BlackCarrot as equity partners, further strengthening the startup's industry credibility.

Yadupati Gupta and Vishal Gupta, Co-founders of BlackCarrot, expressed their excitement about the funding and the support of their esteemed investors. "This investment will fuel our growth across all channels, including our website, marketplaces, and quick commerce platforms," they stated.

Yadupati Gupta, a former investment banker at JP Morgan and Avendus, and Vishal Gupta, ex-Marketing and Sales Head at Wipro Consumer Care and VIP Luggage, co-founded BlackCarrot in 2023.

"BlackCarrot is transforming Indian dining experiences by offering stylish, health-conscious dinnerware. This funding will help us scale further and reach more consumers nationwide," said the co-founders.

BlackCarrot offers innovative, healthier alternatives to traditional dinnerware, including Bone China-free crockery, 304 food-grade stainless steel cutlery, and lead-free glasses. The brand prioritises customer well-being and is on a mission to redefine how Indians dine.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Neha Dhupia stated, "BlackCarrot's commitment to creating safe and stylish dinnerware resonates deeply with me. I'm thrilled about this milestone and look forward to our future with the support of our new investors."

Recognized as a Government of India startup, the Mumbai-based BlackCarrot sells a complete range of stoneware, glassware, and stainless-steel cutlery across leading online marketplaces, positioning itself as a disruptor in the growing dinnerware industry.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

How to Adapt Your Mindset To Make Your Business More Money

The mental toll on entrepreneurs is real — and not talked about enough.

By Chris Savage
Business News

'This Is Weird': Meta Is Killing Off Its AI-Generated Fake Facebook Friends That Nobody Wanted in the First Place

Meta is deleting many of its AI-generated accounts after users began complaining about fake friends popping into their feeds.

By David James
Business News

'Fat As a Cow': Motorcycle-Sized Bluefin Tuna Sells for $1.3M in Tokyo Auction

The 608-pound tuna commanded the second-highest price ever recorded at the action.

By Erin Davis
Growing a Business

5 Things That Could Significantly Impact Your Company in 2025 — and How to Prepare For Them

Here are the shifts your business needs to be aware of and prepare for in order to stay competitive in 2025.

By Joseph Camberato
Business News

'Not Necessarily Super Excited About This': Klarna's CEO Says AI Can Take Over All Jobs, Including His Own

Klarna used an AI clone of the CEO to report its financial results in December.

By Sherin Shibu
Fundraising

Raising Capital? Follow These 3 Rules for Building Strategic Investor Partnerships

Here are three rules for getting much more than just cash out of a funding round.

By Ryan Brinkhurst