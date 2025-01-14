NeoSapien Secures INR 80 Lakhs on Shark Tank India 4 for AI Wearable

Founded in 2024 by Dhananjay Yadav and Aryan Yadav, NeoSapien aims to integrate AI into daily life through its wearable technology

NeoSapien, a wearable technology startup, has raised INR 80 Lakhs on Shark Tank India Season 4. The investment, led by Namita Thapar, will support the launch of NeoSapien's flagship product, Neo 1, which the company describes as India's first AI-native wearable device.

Founded in 2024 by Dhananjay Yadav and Aryan Yadav, NeoSapien aims to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into daily life through its wearable technology. The Neo 1 operates on a proprietary platform called "Second Brain OS," which is designed to provide features such as real-time conversation tracking, emotional insights, task organization, and memory storage.

"NeoSapien is fundamentally changing how we interact with technology. By creating a wearable that's not just reactive but learns and adapts to you, they're pioneering a new category of AI companions," said Sameer Mehta.

Thapar's investment is expected to assist NeoSapien in scaling its production and research efforts, as well as in building an initial user base. The funding round also adds to the startup's network of investors, which includes notable figures such as Anupam Mittal, Sameer Mehta (co-founder of boAt), Srivatsan Chari (co-founder of Clear), and others.

"I don't just back good ideas—I back bold ones. When two boys from India came to me with a vision to create the world's first AI-native neckwear, I thought, 'This is crazy, and maybe it's exactly what the world needs," stressed Anupam Mittal.

NeoSapien has announced plans for global expansion by 2025, with partnerships like Google AI Academy and Panasonic Ignition Program cited as part of its growth strategy. Additionally, the company emphasizes its commitment to user privacy, stating that data ownership will remain with the users.

The wearable AI market is projected to grow significantly in the coming years, with estimates suggesting it could reach USD 138.5 billion by 2029. NeoSapien is entering a competitive space with a product that it believes can offer a more personalized interaction between humans and technology.