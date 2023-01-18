Netflix Expects To Report Slowest Revenue Growth: Reuters

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

One of the most popular over-the-top streaming services and production company, Netflix Inc is expected to report its slowest quarterly revenue growth on Thursday as its ad-supported plan struggles to attract customers in the saturating US market that could pressure the company to pull back on content spending this year, according to a Reuters report.

Pexels

The streaming pioneer has been reportedly staggering under strained consumer spending, rising costs of financing production and increased competition from Disney+ and Amazon Prime.

In November 2022, Netflix had launched its ad-supported subscription plan. The cheaper ad-supporter plans aimed to regain the lost subscribers and gather new paying customers. The plan named 'Basic with Ads' was launched for the subscribers in the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Australia, Japan, Korea and Brazil. But, as per the experts' opinion, the streaming platform hasn't seen a burst of subscriptions.

The $6.99 per month ad-supported plan does not have access to all titles and is not cheap enough to win over significant numbers of customers in the United States and Canada, stated the report.

According to the report, the company is expected to have added 4.5 million subscribers in the fourth quarter, the lowest addition for the holiday period since 2014. It added 8.3 million subscribers a year ago.

Jamie Lumley, an analyst at Third Bridge, in the news report was quoted as saying, "Looking at the saturation of the market and the variety of different options available, and the fact that the pricing is not necessarily significantly below the competition, there are some challenges in attaining those subscriber targets."