New ITR Forms Seek Details on Crypto Income

Information such as income from the transfer of virtual digital assets, date of acquisitions, date of transfer, cost of acquisition in case of a gift, etc, are to be disclosed under a new section for ITR 2023-24

learn more about Paromita Gupta

By Paromita Gupta

Freepik

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

There is no denying that the concept of cryptocurrencies, blockchain, non-fungible assets, and metaverse is going to be a big part of our daily lives. While the banking and financial sector may show disdain towards cryptocurrency, the government has taken certain measures to encourage a long-lasting ecosystem. While the Union Budget 23-24 did not bring major changes to the workings, much to crypto investors and owners, the new ITR forms for the year 2023-24 have brought a new addition for disclosing one's earnings from Virtual Digital Assets as long-term capital gains.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes released the income tax return forms for the assessment year(AY) 2023-24, which includes ITR-1 SAHAJ, ITR-2. ITR-3, ITR-4 Sugam, ITR-5, and ITR-6.

Taxpayers who will be filing under ITR-1 SAHAJ and ITR-4 will be relieved as there are no new revisions or changes. Whereas, for the remaining, tax filers will be required to disclose details pertaining to their VDA.

Information such as income from the transfer of virtual digital assets, date of acquisitions, date of transfer, cost of acquisition in case of a gift, etc, are to be disclosed under a new section. The capital gains from such assets will be taxed at a rate of 30 per cent.

The call for taxing VDAs was made during the Union Budget 2022-23 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. "There has been a phenomenal increase in transactions in virtual digital assets. The magnitude and frequency of these transactions have made it imperative to provide for a specific tax regime. Accordingly, for the taxation of virtual digital assets, I propose to provide that any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30 per cent," she said during her speech.

The revised ITR forms now align with the requirement of taxing VDAs.
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Writes on FinTech, AI, Metaverse, and Wealth. 

Related Topics

Taxes News and Trends Cryptocurrency income tax

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Computer Architecture Prodigy: Young Computer Scientist Awarded Esteemed Engineering Honor

Dr. Akash Sridhar has been awarded the title of "Fellow" by the prestigious Institution of Engineering and Technology

By Deep Baliyan

Science & Technology

Chat GPT Urgent Warning: Is Your Information, Job or Business Safe?

Amazon raised the alarm when a response from the AI closely reflected confidential company information.

By Ben Angel

Business News

7 Ways to Use ChatGPT at Work to Boost Your Productivity, Make Your Job Easier, and Save a Ton of Time

OpenAI's ChatGPT and similar AI tools may not replace jobs anytime soon. But they can help workers across many industries – from tech to media – do their jobs better and more quickly.

By Jacob Zinkula and Aaron Mok

By Mark Banfield

Starting a Business

6 Inspirational Movies to Get your Entrepreneurial Juices Flowing

Ignite an entrepreneurial fire inside you, especially if you are getting started in your business venture, by watching the movies mentioned in this article.

By Steve Taplin

Branding

How to Stand Out as an Entrepreneur by Being Unapologetically You

There's an undeniable power that stems from embracing your individuality, whatever it may be, instead of trying to channel a disconnected-from-reality image of yourself. Here's how you do that!

By Marina Byezhanova