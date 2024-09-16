You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Women's Health Platform Newmi Care Raises USD 1.5 Mn Funding

Newmi Care, a women-focused healthcare platform and clinic network, has raised USD 1.5 million in a seed funding round led by Sprout Venture Partners. Other participants included a leading family office, LetsVenture, Sarcha Advisors, Key Ventures Forum, and several angel investors.

With the fresh capital, Newmi Care aims to expand its women's clinics across northern and western India. The funds will also be directed toward advancing its technology, driving product innovation, and scaling its team.

Founded in May 2022 by Aditi Singh and Sanchit Agarwal, Newmi Care provides a comprehensive healthcare platform for women. It offers consultations, diagnostics, procedures, medications, and health tracking through a single interface, addressing a broad spectrum of women's health concerns such as menstrual, sexual, hormonal, fertility, maternity, menopause, and reproductive cancers.

The startup also offers specialised outpatient department (OPD) insurance products in collaboration with major insurers. Since its launch, Newmi Care has served over 60,000 women across more than 400 cities in India, operating 10 clinics in Delhi, NCR.

"We are on a mission to simplify outpatient care for women in India and bring women's health to the forefront. This capital infusion is a step to move closer to our path to solve for women's health at scale in India," Sanchit Agarwal and Aditi Mittal, founders of Newmi Care, said in a joint statement.

Industries 5.0 Startup Venttup Raises Seed Capital from Unicorn India Ventures

Venttup, an Industries 5.0 startup, has secured seed funding from Unicorn India Ventures to accelerate its growth and technology development for Indigenisation Program Management.

Founded by Sandeep Nair, M Wasim Ankli, and Joseph Panakkal, the company aims to reshape the manufacturing sector by creating a digital platform that connects millions of MSMEs in India, driving operational efficiency and localising production.

Venttup's platform helps large enterprises outsource engineering needs while minimising their carbon footprint through cloud manufacturing and sustainable practices. The company focuses on providing localised, complex engineering solutions in sectors like energy, EV, aerospace, and defense, contributing to India's self-reliance in manufacturing.

With an ARR of INR 2 crore and an order pipeline of INR 20 crore, Venttup collaborates with Fortune 100 companies in industries such as green hydrogen, clean energy, and shipbuilding.

Sandeep Nair, Co-founder and CEO of Venttup Ventures, said, "Venttup tackles a major manufacturing challenge by reducing reliance on imported components—by promoting the China Plus One strategy and aligning with government initiatives to increase local content in critical projects. This enables Venttup to offer a comprehensive resource pool for the end-to-end program management of component localization. We aim to create a single platform for global buyers to source quality, proven products from India, driving the country's transformation into a global manufacturing hub."