NFT Project Fills OpenSea With Photos Of Anti-Lockdown Protests In China

'Silent Speech', a Polygon based collection on OpenSea has shared images of the anti-lockdown protests that are taking place in China. The NFTs which have been listed have a starting bid of only 0.01 ETH, which is approximately $11.74.

Over the last few days, people have been hitting the streets in Wuhan, China giving fuel to the anti-lockdown protests. Public anger is also growing in cities such as Beijing and Shanghai to protest against China's zero-Covid policy. Several videos have gone viral on social media platforms where protesters can be shown breaking barricades and demanding that the strict anti-covid lockdowns be done away with. These demonstrations have been spreading to different parts of China with each day.

The protests were the result of a fire that took place at a building in Urumqi, a city which is the capital of the northwest Xinjiang region. Atleast 10 people were killed, and it has been suspected that many of them could not escape because the building was in a state of partial lockdown.

There is also another project called the Blank Paper Movement, which has minted 24 NFTs depicting images of protestors with blank signs. There is huge financial interest in this project too. The objective of the 'Silent Speech' collection is not financial gain but using NFTs to spread the word about the protests in China and the brutal policies being deployed by the government to crush the people's rebellion.