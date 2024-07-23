Get All Access for $5/mo

nhance and VOC Automotive Raise Early-Stage Funding

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

nhance Raises USD 1.5 Mn Seed Funding

nhance.ai, a provider of smart building solutions, has announced the raising of USD 1.5 million in a seed round from high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).

This investment will boost the company's growth and enhance its platform, which facilitates the development of smart buildings for its growing customer base.

The funds will be allocated towards accelerating product development, recruiting talent, and exploring strategic partnerships.

The firm's nhanceTwin platform offers businesses visibility into building performance and insights leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence.

"We are thrilled to have the support of our esteemed investors who share our vision for transforming the smart building landscape. This funding will allow us to scale our operations, enhance our product offerings, and continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers," said Deepak Nagraj, Founder and CEO of nhance.ai.

VOC Automotive Secures INR 1.5 Cr Funding

VOC Automotive, a startup in the two-wheeler service industry, has raised INR 1.5 crore in funding from Corporate Warranty India Pvt Ltd (CWI).

With this strategic investment, the company hopes to expand its reach and provide two-wheeler consumers throughout India with more accessible, high-quality services at a more reasonable cost.

"This funding will accelerate our expansion and help us serve more customers while maintaining the high standards we've set for quality and affordability," said Venkatesh B M, Co-founder of VOC Automotive.

Founded in October 2019 by Venkatesh B M and Lokesh S, VOC Automotive offers a comprehensive range of services, including general and major servicing, painting, denting, and specialised coatings, at 30% lower charges than typical service centers.

The startup also introduced an industry-first extended warranty program: six months for engine oil replacement and two years for other major services. This warranty is available for vehicles manufactured from 2015 onward.

The company's digital initiatives include the VOC Smart Rider app, which enables customers to book services for doorstep delivery or at the nearest VOC service centers, and the VOC Smart Dealer app, which aggregates hyperlocal service centers to enhance accessibility.

The startup claims to have experienced exponential growth, expanding to 127 outlets across South India, with a significant presence in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.

"Starting with one outlet during the pandemic was tough, but our perseverance paid off. We now have a proven franchise model and continuous profitability, making us an attractive investment for partners like CWI," added Venkatesh.
