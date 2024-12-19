His previous assignments in India include establishing NIQ's proprietary simulated test marketing division, BASES, in 2004, and driving the expansion and digitization of its retail measurement services in 2013

NielsenIQ (NIQ), a consumer intelligence firm, has named Joe Ellis as the new Managing Director for its India operations. The announcement comes a year after the merger of NIQ and GfK, which created a global leader in consumer insights with substantial investments in omnichannel coverage, business intelligence tools, and predictive analytics.

Joe Ellis brings over 25 years of experience with NielsenIQ, having held various leadership roles across regional and global verticals. His previous assignments in India include establishing NIQ's proprietary simulated test marketing division, BASES, in 2004, and driving the expansion and digitization of its retail measurement services in 2013.

Now, Ellis will leverage his extensive expertise to further strengthen NIQ's position in the Indian market.

Commenting on his appointment, Ellis said, "The pace of change in India is unprecedented. With a diverse economic base, a vast untapped consumer market, rapid digitization, significant FDI inflows, and a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship, India is an energizing and exciting market for us."

NIQ's India operations encompass three regional commercial offices and the world's largest traditional trade measurement panel. The company employs over 10,000 associates in India across its local business and Global Capability Centers.

Ellis emphasized the importance of NIQ's longstanding partnerships with major Indian companies, some of which span more than 50 years. "We continue to grow and evolve alongside our clients. My role is to ensure we stay ahead in helping our clients achieve their growth objectives with our world-class suite of products and services," he added.