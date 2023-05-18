Nippon Life India AIF has strategies in real estate, sector agnostic credit, venture capital and equity space and has a commitment of over 5600 crore as of March 2023

Nippon Life India AIF Management Limited, a 100% subsidiary of Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India), the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), today announced the appointment of Ashish Chugani as the Head of Alternative Assets for its AIF business. Nippon Life India AIF has strategies in real estate, sector agnostic credit, venture capital and equity space and has a commitment of over 5600 crore as of March 2023

"We are delighted to have Ashish on board. AIF is the focus for the company, and we believe his expertise across asset classes would help us grow business both domestically and internationally. We would also like to thank Shahzad Madon with his contribution for his commitment and leadership in leading this business for more than a decade. We wish him best of luck in his future endeavours," said Sundeep Sikka, ED and CEO, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.

In this role, Ashish will lead strategic initiatives and business operations for the development and management of NAM India's AIF business. He will report to Sundeep Sikka, ED and CEO NAM India, in this capacity and will take charge with effect from 1st July 2023.

According to an official statement released by the company, Ashish has over 30 years of experience, working in companies like Tata Capital, Centrum, Citibank, Arthur Anderson, Cambridge Place Investments Management, Ankar Capital Management, and Antfactory to name a few which gave him experience of working across multiple investment asset classes.

Nippon Life India AIF provides differentiated investment opportunities through various unique offerings across diverse asset classes. The firm offers both category II and category III AIF investment platforms.