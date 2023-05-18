Nippon Life India AIF Appoints Ashish Chugani As New Head For India Alternative Investment Business Nippon Life India AIF has strategies in real estate, sector agnostic credit, venture capital and equity space and has a commitment of over 5600 crore as of March 2023

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ashish Chughani has over 30 years of experience, working in companies like Tata Capital, Centrum, Citibank, Arthur Anderson, Cambridge Place Investments Management, Ankar Capital Management, and Antfactory to name a few

Nippon Life India AIF Management Limited, a 100% subsidiary of Nippon Life India Asset Management Limited (NAM India), the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), today announced the appointment of Ashish Chugani as the Head of Alternative Assets for its AIF business. Nippon Life India AIF has strategies in real estate, sector agnostic credit, venture capital and equity space and has a commitment of over 5600 crore as of March 2023

"We are delighted to have Ashish on board. AIF is the focus for the company, and we believe his expertise across asset classes would help us grow business both domestically and internationally. We would also like to thank Shahzad Madon with his contribution for his commitment and leadership in leading this business for more than a decade. We wish him best of luck in his future endeavours," said Sundeep Sikka, ED and CEO, Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd.

In this role, Ashish will lead strategic initiatives and business operations for the development and management of NAM India's AIF business. He will report to Sundeep Sikka, ED and CEO NAM India, in this capacity and will take charge with effect from 1st July 2023.

According to an official statement released by the company, Ashish has over 30 years of experience, working in companies like Tata Capital, Centrum, Citibank, Arthur Anderson, Cambridge Place Investments Management, Ankar Capital Management, and Antfactory to name a few which gave him experience of working across multiple investment asset classes.

Nippon Life India AIF provides differentiated investment opportunities through various unique offerings across diverse asset classes. The firm offers both category II and category III AIF investment platforms.

Wavy Line
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

News and Trends Appointment AIF

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Living

3 Gratitude Habits for Business Leaders to Motivate Your Teams — and Yourself.

Practicing gratitude will not only help you focus on the positive, but it will also help boost team morale, employee engagement and — in turn — your profits. Try these three simple strategies you can turn into habits.

By Barry Raber
Leadership

The Work Habits That Are Blocking Your Ideas, Dreams and Breakthrough Success

Executive coach and author Susan S. Freeman breaks down the internal stoppers that are holding us back in her new book, 'Inner Switch: 7 Timeless Principles to Transform Modern Leadership.'

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Financial Services Startup CapitalSetu Raises $350,000 In Seed Funding

The company will utilize the fund to 4 new technology products for businesses in the next 12 months and hire key team members and grow their market share

By Teena Jose
Leadership

Growth Mindset vs. Fixed Mindset: What's the Difference?

Discover the key differences between a fixed and growth mindset and how adopting a growth mindset can lead to personal and professional success.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

A Simple Household Chore Turned Into a Side Hustle — Now She Earns Up to $24,000 Per Month

Christian Sanya, 44, was working as a medical laboratory technologist in 2019 when she discovered a side gig that would change her life.

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

Blue Circle Raises a Fresh Funding Round From Marquee Investors

The startup will use the funds to strengthen its technology, build product and accelerate user acquisition

By Teena Jose