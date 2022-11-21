Nirmala Sitharaman Kicks Off Pre-budget Consultations

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired her second pre-Budget consultations with the second group of captains from industries and experts in the field of infrastructure and climate change in New Delhi on Monday.

Twitter handle of ministry of finance

Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman chairs her 2nd #PreBudget2023 consultation with the second group of captains from Industry & experts of #Infrastructure and #ClimateChange, in New Delhi, today. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/ARAiQj2jg3 — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) November 21, 2022

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman chairs her 2nd #PreBudget2023 consultation with the second group of captains from Industry & experts of #Infrastructure and #ClimateChange, in New Delhi, today. (1/2)," tweeted the ministry of finance.

The meeting was attended by minister of state finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad; finance secretary TV Somanathan, secretaries of DEA, chief economic advisor Anantha Nageswaran, among others.

The budget for 2023-24 is likely to be tabled on February 1. "The Budget should focus on measures to accelerate job creation and broaden the tax base by rationalizing GST and personal income tax slabs to boost consumption, industry bodies said in their pre-Budget meeting with the finance minister," stated a report.

"The external scenario is likely to continue to be unfavourable for some time. Hence, we must broad-base our domestic economy by creating new sectors of growth and driving employment generation to boost domestic demand, inclusion, and growth," CII president Sanjiv Bajaj said, added the report. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) was part of the virtual pre-Budget meeting.