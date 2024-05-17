This strategic acquisition showcases Niyogin's commitment to spearheading digital transformation and encouraging the widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Niyogin Fintech Ltd announced the successful acquisition of Superscan, an AI-powered document imaging, automation, and fraud detection platform, from Shark Tank fame Orbo.in.

This strategic acquisition showcases Niyogin's commitment to spearheading digital transformation and encouraging the widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

Tashwinder Singh, Niyogin's MD and CEO, said, "Superscan will help streamline our internal processes, the real opportunity lies in creating AI-based assisted and unassisted tools for our partners. This opens up a number of possibilities, empowering a network of players enabling faster onboarding, seamless document verification, and robust fraud protection – all accessible through an AI-powered umbrella."

As per the official release, the proposed acquisition is in sync with Niyogin's vision to reach the unbanked, digitise fragmented value chains, and inject customer-centric automation into the global BFSI market. By acquiring "Superscan'' from Orbo.ai, Niyogin pushes the brand towards a journey of innovation-driven growth.

"The opportunity to house the 'Superscan' platform with an established player like Niyogin gives us the confidence to deliver the impact that we believe our technology solutions can deliver," remarked Manoj Shinde, CEO and Founder of Orbo.ai.

Founded in 2019 by Manoj Shinde, Danish Jamil, and Abhit Sinha, Orbo provides a beauty automation stack by utilising AI. It states that data insights about skin tone, face features, and other anomalies are provided by the beauty stack, assisting brands in making hyper-personalised product recommendations.

SuperScan's core IPs allow for intelligent document processing, automation agents, and fraud detection tools. It automates traditionally manual processes to boost efficiency and accuracy.

Niyogin Fintech Limited provides innovative financial technology solutions that offer loans, finance, and investment, as well as lending and allied activities to micro, small, and medium enterprises.