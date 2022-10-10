Nona Lifestyle Raises $1.4 Million In Pre-Series A Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Nona Lifestyle, a global textile supplier brands, has raised $1.4 million in pre-Series A funding from a venture capital firm LC Nueva and other HNIs. The fund raised will be utilized to develop the company's backend technology and managed marketplace platform.

"At Nona Lifestyle, we are building technologies to create such solutions. This is further helping us to expand our presence and build a significant digital footprint to keep up with the competition. With the new funding, our major focus will be to incorporate technological advancements. This way, the delivery turnaround time and quality of products will improve, and we will be able to scale our business by serving a huge customer base globally," said Ankit Rajput, co-founder, Nona Lifestyle.

Nona Lifestyle has delivered more than 5 million units to over 100 clients with over 250 manufacturers. With its fully-functional in-house team, managed marketplace and extensive network of more than 100 customers, the brand has served over 250 suppliers so far and delivered five lakh apparel annually, claimed by the company in a statement.

"Nona Lifestyle focuses on providing customized work and safety wear, white labeling, and soft furnishing services. We have followed the brand's trajectory, and it has grown rapidly ever since its inception. We were sure that it has the potential to disrupt the market. We are delighted that we could be a part of their journey and contribute to the brand's growth," said Sohil Chand, CIO and managing partner, LC Nueva Investment Partners.

Established in 2016 by Ankit Rajput and Hari Mishra, NONA Lifestyle conceptualised with the vision to consolidate the fragmented and highly unorganised B2B segment of customised products in textile merchandise.