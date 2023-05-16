The event saw a digital avatar of Kapoor preparing dishes using three of the brand's products. He was later joined by the digital avatars of over a thousand customers in the process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

On Monday, Nutralite, a premium spread brand, announced it had hosted a cookery show in the Metaverse along with celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. The event saw a digital avatar of Kapoor preparing dishes using three of the brand's products. He was later joined by the digital avatars of over a thousand customers in the process.

"Innovation is a core value of Nutralite, and we strive to deliver delightful experiences to our consumers through such initiatives. Nutraverse was conceptualized with the objective of delivering an elevated experience to our key consumer group of homemakers. They are constantly looking for variety, not only in recipes but also in the kind of content available to them. With this insight, we gave them an experience like never before. I am delighted to see the participation and engagement the platform has received and it only encourages us to continue building such experiences for our audiences," added Tarun Arora, CEO, Zydus Wellness, on the occasion.

According to the company, the cookery show aimed at providing an immersive virtual reality experience to its participants where one could create their own avatars, interact with digital twins of other participants, take part in games and activities, and click selfies with Kapoor's digital avatar. The live event served as the finale of a Recipe Contest campaign, which encouraged home cooks from around the globe to showcase their culinary skills and win prizes.

"I'm thrilled to have hosted Nutraverse, the world's first cookery fest on the Metaverse. The fresh concept allowed me to bring together the power of technology and the love for food, and the never-before-seen experience of cooking virtually. I am delighted to be a part of this platform, which is enabling incredible talent from home cooks nationwide," shared Chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

The World Records Union certified it as the world's first-ever cookery show to take place in the Metaverse. The campaign was executed with a mix of outdoor hoardings, WhatsApp outreach and partnerships. It garnered a reach and impressions of over 15 million and 25 million, respectively.