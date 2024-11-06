Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Nvidia Dethrones Apple as World's Most Valuable Company For the first quarter ending April 28, 2024, NVIDIA reported a revenue of USD 26.0 billion, up 18 per cent from the previous quarter and up 262 per cent year-on-year

By Paromita Gupta

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Nvidia Website

Jensen Huang's Nvidia, after losing USD 279 billion in market capitalization in September this year due to investor concerns around artificial intelligence (AI), has regained the title of the most valuable publicly traded company in the world.

On Tuesday, Nvidia dethroned Tim Cook-led Apple and rose nearly three per cent to close with a market cap of USD 3.43 trillion. While Apple closed at USD 3.4 trillion on Tuesday, it fell to USD 3.3 trillion at the time of publishing.

Notably, Nvidia's shares have almost tripled in 2024 due to investor confidence in the GPU growth rate and the company's position as a leader in the AI market.

A dominant supplier of graphics processing units (GPUs), Nvidia's stocks have gone up over 2,700 per cent in the past five years, and revenue has more than doubled in each of the past five quarters, tripling in three of them.

For the first quarter ending April 28, 2024, NVIDIA reported a revenue of USD 26.0 billion, up 18 per cent from the previous quarter and up 262 per cent year-on-year.

"The next industrial revolution has begun — companies and countries are partnering with NVIDIA to shift the trillion-dollar traditional data centers to accelerated computing and build a new type of data center — AI factories — to produce a new commodity: artificial intelligence," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, NVIDIA in its Q1 Fiscal 2025 results.

Notably, Nvidia surpassed Apple in June this year.

Apple was the first company to reach a USD one trillion and a USD two trillion market cap. The iPhone maker saw its shares go up by almost 17 per cent this year. Many analysts feel the recent release of its Apple Intelligence-powered iPhones could drive sales and position the company in a leadership position in "edge AI." Microsoft, a key Nvidia GPU user, ranks third with a market cap of close to USD three trillion.

Nvidia is slated to report results on November 20.

Paromita Gupta

Entrepreneur Staff

Features Writer with Entrepreneur India

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

At 16, She Started a Side Hustle While 'Stuck at Home.' Now It's on Track to Earn Over $3.1 Million This Year.

Evangelina Petrakis, 21, was in high school when she posted on social media for fun — then realized a business opportunity.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Remote Work Enthusiast Kevin O'Leary Does TV Appearance Wearing Suit Jacket, Tie and Pajama Bottoms

"Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary looks all business—until you see the wide view.

By Erin Davis
Health & Wellness

I'm a CEO, Founder and Father of 2 — Here Are 3 Practices That Help Me Maintain My Sanity.

This is a combination of active practices that I've put together over a decade of my intense entrepreneurial journey.

By Martins Lasmanis
Growing a Business

Why 'Founder Mode' is Not a One-Size-Fits-All Solution to Leadership

The founder-driven approach can boost a business's growth, but transitioning from "founder mode" to a balanced leadership style is essential for sustained success and scaling.

By Kristopher Tait
Growing a Business

PR vs. Marketing — Which One Delivers Better ROI for Your Business?

PR builds trust and credibility over time, while marketing drives short-term sales through targeted campaigns, making both essential for business success, depending on goals and budget.

By Alex Quin
Business News

San Francisco's Train System Is Still Run on Floppy Disks. It May Finally Get an Upgrade.

Officials approve a $212 million plan to replace its wildly outdated train control system.

By David James