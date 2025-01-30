One Point One Solutions to Acquire Business Process Consulting and Management Firm for INR 261 Cr This acquisition aims to bolster One Point One's service offerings, particularly in the growing healthcare and financial services sectors.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Akshay Chhabra, Chairman and Managing Director of One Point One Solutions

One Point One Solutions, a prominent player in the Business Process Management (BPM) services sector, has announced the signing of a non-binding term sheet to acquire a leading Business Process Consulting and Management (BPCM) firm at an enterprise value of INR 261 crore. This acquisition aims to bolster One Point One's service offerings, particularly in the growing healthcare and financial services sectors.

The due diligence process for the acquisition is expected to conclude by Q1 FY 2026, after which definitive agreements will be signed. Both companies are committed to ensuring a smooth integration, promising continued growth and service excellence for their clients, employees, and stakeholders.

Akshay Chhabra, Chairman and Managing Director of One Point One Solutions, said, "The signing of this term sheet represents a significant step in our growth journey. The target company's expertise, especially in healthcare and finance services, aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing innovative, industry-specific solutions. We are excited about the potential synergies this partnership will bring."

The acquisition will substantially strengthen One Point One's position in the BPM industry, enhancing its ability to cater to the growing needs of the healthcare sector, as well as other critical industries.

Notably, the acquisition also expands One Point One's global presence, with the target company operating across diverse regions, including Belize, Canada, UAE, and India. This geographical expansion will provide One Point One access to key international markets, further consolidating its global footprint.

BPCM specialises in a wide range of business support services, including customer relationship management, back-office operations, technical support, and data management. With a strong focus on customer-centric solutions, the company serves diverse sectors such as healthcare, IT, telecommunications, retail, and finance.

The company operates from its headquarters in India, with a robust presence across key international markets such as the USA, Canada, Belize, UAE, and Malaysia, ensuring seamless service delivery and localised support.

One Point One Solutions is a full-stack solutions provider offering a wide range of services across BPO, KPO, IT, Technology & Transformation, and Analytics. Over the last two decades, the company has developed extensive expertise in various industries, delivering comprehensive solutions in technology, accounting, skill development, and analysis. With its recent acquisition of ITCube Solutions Pvt Limited, the company has strengthened its presence in the IT, BPM, and KPO domains.

One Point One Solutions operates across multiple locations, including centres in Navi Mumbai, Gurgaon, Chennai, Bangalore, Indore, Pune, and Cincinnati, Ohio. The company's international presence extends to the USA, England, Netherlands, Germany, Kuwait, Oman, UAE, Qatar, Singapore, and Australia.

Led by Founder-Chairman Akshay Chhabra, the company caters to diverse sectors, including banking and finance, retail, e-commerce, FMCG, travel, hospitality, insurance, and healthcare. With a strong team of over 5,600 employees, One Point One continues to drive innovative, next-gen solutions for its expanding client base.
