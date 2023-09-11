Online Pharmacy Startup MedEasy Secures $750,000 In Seed Funding The funds raised will be strategically allocated to bolster customer acquisition, refine operations, and enhance the platform's features

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

An online pharmacy sector based out of Dhaka, Bangladesh, MedEasy has secured $750,000 in a Seed funding round. The investors driving this round include Seedstars International Ventures, Doha Tech Angels, Startup Bangladesh Limited, Accelerating Asia, and nVentures, along with participation from several angel investors. The funds raised will be strategically allocated to bolster customer acquisition, refine operations, and enhance the platform's features, ensuring an enriched user experience and to fuel MedEasy's R&D endeavors.

"Our vision has always been to bridge the gap between quality healthcare and those who need it the most. This funding is a validation of our efforts and will enable us to scale our services and reach even more individuals in need. We are excited to have both international and local investors joining this round. Their investment and support will help us accelerate our growth and improve customer experience," said Arefin Zaman, co-founder and CEO, MedEasy.

MedEasy offers a digital lifeline, making authentic medicines and consultations more accessible to those who need them most. Within two years of its inception, the platform claimed it has garnered the trust of over 150,000 users, cementing its role as a beacon of trust and reliability in the Bangladeshi healthcare sector.

The company further said its future trajectory includes significant growth in its customer base, the launch of a subscription-based feature, a digital vital monitoring system, and an appointment-booking marketplace.

"MedEasy's nuanced understanding of Bangladesh's unique challenges caught our attention. They aren't just digitizing processes; they're reshaping healthcare experiences for a demographic often overlooked. The chronic patient segment in Bangladesh has specific needs, and MedEasy's data-driven approach to addressing these complexities is what differentiates them from many in the space," said Patricia Sosrodjojo, general partner, Seedstars International Ventures.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding News and Trends pharmacy healthtech

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

5 Recession-Proof Businesses to Start in a Turbulent Economy

Which businesses do best during times of economic uncertainty?

By Pedro Sostre
Starting a Business

7 AI-Based Business Ideas That Will Make You Rich

Lucrative AI-powered business ideas for entrepreneurs to consider

By Ashot Gabrelyanov
Business Ideas

Don't Be the Next Blockbuster of Your Industry — 2 Ways to Be Innovative, Not Just Creative

As we speak, the next Netflix is already hard at work.

By Jack Truong
Growing a Business

Revolutionize Small Business with Generative AI

Generative AI presents a wealth of opportunities for small enterprises across diverse industries.

By Kimberly Zhang
News and Trends

Nifty Touches an All-time High of 20,000 and Sensex Settles at 67,127

Experts view that the positive gains on both are a result of various factors, with the biggest one being the positive public attitude revolving around India's now concluded G20 Summit of September 9-10.

By Paromita Gupta
Science & Technology

She's Been Coding Since Age 7 and Presented Her Life-Saving App to Tim Cook Last Year. Now 17, She's on Track to Solve Even Bigger Problems.

Angelina Tsuboi, a full-stack mobile and web developer who also happens to be a pilot, has always been solution-oriented.

By Amanda Breen