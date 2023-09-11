Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

An online pharmacy sector based out of Dhaka, Bangladesh, MedEasy has secured $750,000 in a Seed funding round. The investors driving this round include Seedstars International Ventures, Doha Tech Angels, Startup Bangladesh Limited, Accelerating Asia, and nVentures, along with participation from several angel investors. The funds raised will be strategically allocated to bolster customer acquisition, refine operations, and enhance the platform's features, ensuring an enriched user experience and to fuel MedEasy's R&D endeavors.

"Our vision has always been to bridge the gap between quality healthcare and those who need it the most. This funding is a validation of our efforts and will enable us to scale our services and reach even more individuals in need. We are excited to have both international and local investors joining this round. Their investment and support will help us accelerate our growth and improve customer experience," said Arefin Zaman, co-founder and CEO, MedEasy.

MedEasy offers a digital lifeline, making authentic medicines and consultations more accessible to those who need them most. Within two years of its inception, the platform claimed it has garnered the trust of over 150,000 users, cementing its role as a beacon of trust and reliability in the Bangladeshi healthcare sector.

The company further said its future trajectory includes significant growth in its customer base, the launch of a subscription-based feature, a digital vital monitoring system, and an appointment-booking marketplace.

"MedEasy's nuanced understanding of Bangladesh's unique challenges caught our attention. They aren't just digitizing processes; they're reshaping healthcare experiences for a demographic often overlooked. The chronic patient segment in Bangladesh has specific needs, and MedEasy's data-driven approach to addressing these complexities is what differentiates them from many in the space," said Patricia Sosrodjojo, general partner, Seedstars International Ventures.