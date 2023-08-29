ChatGPT Enterprise will offer unlimited access to GPT-4, higher-speed performance for GPT-4, unlimited access to advanced data analysis, 32k token context windows for 4x longer inputs, files, or follow-ups, and shareable chat templates.

On Monday, Sam Altman of OpenAI announced the launch of ChatGPT Enterprise, a powerful version of ChatGPT for businesses. He took to X to share the news, "we launched chatgpt enteprise. enterprise-grade security and privacy, large-scale deployment support, unlimited (and fast) gpt-4, 32k context, and more. customization on your company's data coming soon!"

Introducing ChatGPT Enterprise: enterprise-grade security, unlimited high-speed GPT-4 access, extended context windows, and much more. We'll be onboarding as many enterprises as possible over the next few weeks. Learn more: https://t.co/lU3ErLtBmT pic.twitter.com/lhixa4IXlc — OpenAI (@OpenAI) August 28, 2023

The leading AI company also shared a blog detailing what ChatGPT Enterprise was, "Since ChatGPT's launch just nine months ago, we've seen teams adopt it in over 80% of Fortune 500 companies.A[A] The 80% statistic refers to the percentage of Fortune 500 companies with registered ChatGPT accounts, as determined by accounts associated with corporate email domains. We've heard from business leaders that they'd like a simple and safe way of deploying it in their organization."

ChatGPT Enterprise will offer unlimited access to GPT-4, higher-speed performance for GPT-4, unlimited access to advanced data analysis, 32k token context windows for 4x longer inputs, files, or follow-ups, and shareable chat templates.

With respect to enterprise-grade security and privacy, OpenAI will be certified SOC 2 compliant, will not use prompts or data for OpenAI model training, and have data encryption at rest and in transit. Other features that will be available include an admin console with bulk member management, SSO, domain verification, and an analytics dashboard for usage insights.

Block, Canva, Carlyle, The Estée Lauder Companies, PwC, and Zapier are said to be the first to be onboarded on the enterprise offering. "We'll be onboarding as many enterprises as possible over the next few weeks," OpenAI tweeted on X.