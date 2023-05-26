Nearly a week after OpenAI announced the launch of the iOS app for ChatGPT in the US, the company has rolled it out in 11 more countries

The latest analysis by an app intelligence provider data.ai stated that the Open AI's ChatGPT app surpassed five lakh downloads within the first six days of its launch. As per a report, OpenAI's ChatGPT app outpaced most of its rivals, including other AI and chatbot apps, as an addition to Microsoft Bing ad Edge apps that offered a few of the first significant third-party integrations of Open AI's GPT-4 technology.

Though Bing and Microsoft Edge certainly benefited from the interest in ChatGPT at their debut, seeing a respective 340,000 and 335,000 downloads across iOS and Android in their best five-day periods in February, OpenAI's ChatGPT app easily topped them, generating 480,000 installs in the first five days of its U.S. launch, when the app was iOS-only, TC reported.

In statistical comparison with just Bing and Edge's iOS downloads alone, ChatGPT was reportedly even further ahead with its 480,000 installs versus Bing's 250,000 and Edge's 195,000. However, Bing and Edge were still ahead of ChatGPT when looking at all U.S. downloads in May across both app stores — but not when comparing only iOS installs for the month.

Data.ai's analysis also found the app outperformed other top AI chatbot apps in the U.S., many of which were generically named in order to capitalize on consumer searches for keywords like "AI" and "chatbot" on the App Store. Here, OpenAI's ChatGPT found itself in the top five by downloads, when ranked against other apps' best five-day periods in 2023 across the App Store and Google Play.

Nearly a week after OpenAI announced the launch of the iOS app for ChatGPT in the US, the company has rolled it out in 11 more countries. The app will now be available in nations such as France, the UK, Jamaica, Korea, Ireland, Nicaragua, Albania, Croatia, etc. Reportedly, India is absent from the list of nations. The San Francisco-based AI powerhouse rolled out ChatGPT Plus in India in March but it seems the app launch may take some time.

On May 18, the company announced the launch of its iOS app for ChatGPT. According to the company, the app will sync user history across devices and will feature the latest improvements in the OpenAI model.