Papa Pawsome Raises $250,000 In Seed Funding

Papa Pawsome, a natural pet care brand backed by 100X.VC, has raised $250,000 in its latest Seed funding round. The round saw participation from DBR Ventures, ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, StrongHer Ventures, 93 East Capital, OpebookVC, along with some marquee investors such as Deep Bajaj (founder Peebuddy, Sirona Hygiene), KRS Jamwal, Mandar Joshi, Naveen Gupta and others. The fund raised will be utilized to establish a strong market presence across India and expand its innovative product line and invest in R$D.

Company handout

"We, at Papa Pawsome, believe that with pets becoming an important part of our lives, there has been a need gap in the pet care industry. To address the gap and make the pet parents aware about what they put in and on their pets, we have introduced natural products after eight months of extensive research where we use plant derivatives to replace all the harmful chemical," said Nishita Agarwal, co-founder, Papa Pawsome.

The brand plans to expand with more products in the other category and fulfill the unmet needs of Pet Parents. Focused on pan-India growth at the moment, it is also eyeing to expand its footprint globally in the coming years, claimed by the startup in a statement.

"Pet care industry has witnessed the emergence of several companies offering various products and services for pets. Like any other segment, the pet car industry is marred by companies offering products with high chemical content. This is where Papa Pawsome stands out with its products made from natural ingredients. We are confident that the company will grow further in the near future," said Ninad Karpe, partner, 100X.VC.

Founded in 2019, by Nishita Agarwal and Nikita Agarwal, Papa Pawsome is home to safe pet Care products inclusive of their flagship shampoos, oils, creams, silicone-free serums and spa kits for dogs and cats.