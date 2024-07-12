Partior Raises USD 60 Mn in Series B Led by Peak XV Partners, Valor Capital, and Others

The investment will significantly support Partior's international network growth and the integration of additional currencies, including AED, AUD, BRL, CAD, CNH, GBP, JPY, MYR, QAR, and SAR, into its network. Partior is currently live with USD, EUR, and SGD.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Blockchain payment network Partior has announced the raising of USD 60 million in a Series B round led by Peak XV Partners, with contributions from Valor Capital Group and Jump Trading Group. JP Morgan, Standard Chartered, and existing investor Temasek also joined the round.

This new round of funding will enable the advancement of new capabilities like intraday FX swaps, cross-currency repos, programmable enterprise liquidity management, and just-in-time multi-bank payments.

As per the official release, the investment will significantly support Partior's international network growth and the integration of additional currencies, including AED, AUD, BRL, CAD, CNH, GBP, JPY, MYR, QAR, and SAR, into its network. Partior is currently live with USD, EUR, and SGD.

"We see a very bright future for blockchain-based frictionless, cross-border transactions. Having some of the world's best banks and investors back our vision validates this even further," said Humphrey Valenbreder, Chief Executive Officer, Partior.

Founded in 2021, Partior is a blockchain-based fintech transforming the global value movement. Supported by DBS, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered, and Temasek, it addresses settlement inefficiencies and enhances liquidity for financial institutions. Partior's network enables real-time, cross-border multi-currency payments and PvP (Payments versus Payments) settlement while exploring services like intra-day swaps and DvP (Delivery versus Payments) settlement.

Pioneering global unified ledger-based transactions, Partior claims that it is being utilised by major banks in financial markets including London, New York, Singapore, Frankfurt, and Hong Kong.

"Partior is an extremely ambitious attempt to transform global money transfer and settlement amongst banks. It's a unique approach where multiple banks have come together to catalyse change in this industry," added Shailendra Singh, Managing Director, Peak XV.