PhiCommerce Raises $10 Mn In a Funding Round Led By BEENEXT Opus Ventures also participated in the Series A1 round

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Unsplash

Omnichannel payment solutions provider PhiCommerce has raised $10 million (INR 83 Cr) as part of its Series A1, led by BEENEXT, a Singapore-based Venture capital firm. Opus Ventures also participated in this round of funding. The funding will be used towards PhiCommerce's expansion into international geographies and the development of innovative solutions to further enhance the payments ecosystem.

PhiCommerce is a new-age payment solutions company that provides an end-to-end, unified, omnichannel digital payments platform to businesses, banks and networks. This, according to the startup, helps address complex digital payment needs by delivering a simplified, secure, scalable, robust and frictionless payment experience to all stakeholders.

PhiCommerce's omnichannel and instrument-agnostic digital payments processing platform PayPhi is a one-stop solution that enables businesses to embrace digital payments across online, in-store, on-the move and doorstep channels with unique value-added plug-ins for various industry segments, says the company.

Commenting on the announcement, Jose Thattil, CEO and co-founder, PhiCommerce said; "We plan to utilize these funds over the next phase of our growth to rollout multiple new products that will continue to reduce friction in digital payments and will bring in increased efficiencies to the ecosystem at large. On the back of our success in the Indian market, we also will be expanding our services to other geographies."

"PhiCommerce has, through its omnichannel payment stack, successfully solved for complex payment requirements and demonstrated its prowess to process digital payments at scale in Indian market. They are now actively expanding their footprint into international markets, aiming to replicate their success on a global scale," said Hero Choudhary, managing partner, BEENEXT.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Business Plans

She Wrote An 'Escape Plan' to Quit Her Job and Move to an Island. Now She's There Generating Nearly $300,000 A Year

"My detailed, step-by-step plan on how I would quit my job and move to a Caribbean island."

By Jason Feifer
Growing a Business

Employee or Friend? How to Maintain Boundaries with the People Who Work for You

You want to cultivate an amiable atmosphere at work with your team. But sometimes, the line can get blurry between "friendly" and "friends." Here's how to keep roles clear and relationships healthy.

By Emily Reynolds Bergh
News and Trends

Woovly Secures Funding From Sony Innovation Fund, SOSV, RTAF And ViNners

Woovly plans to expand its reach and explore new market segments such as fashion, home decor, and lifestyle categories

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

She Started a Furniture-Flipping Side Hustle to Pay Off a $10,000 Dental Bill. It Surpassed Her Full-Time Job's Income Within a Year — Earning Up to $37,000 a Month.

Lilly Skjoldahl launched The Furniture Dr. out of necessity — and the decision would change her life.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

This Influencer Has Nearly 150,000 Instagram Followers and Makes Over $10,000 a Month. There's Just One Catch—She's Not Real.

Aitana López has over 149,000 Instagram followers and brands love her. Is she the future of social media marketing?

By Jonathan Small
Starting a Business

Ask Co-Founder of Netflix Marc Randolph Anything: How to Watch

How to watch the new live streaming episode of 'Ask Marc.'

By Entrepreneur Staff