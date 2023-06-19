Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Physics Wallah (PW) has announced a strategic partnership with Xylem Learning, an edtech company headquartered in Kerala, to strengthen its presence in the southern market. This collaboration aims to provide students in South India with unparalleled learning experience. The partnership between both companies is said to serve as a testament to their shared mission of making high-quality education accessible across India.

"This partnership with Xylem Learning fills me with immense excitement and pride. It not only aligns with our shared vision of providing quality education to all but also propels us closer to our strategic goal of becoming the leading education platform in South India. From my lens Xylem Learning is like PW of the South, and that makes this collaboration even more meaningful and Dr. Ananthu would be the torch-bearer of southern expansion. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey towards transforming education and establishes us as a force to be reckoned with in South India," said Alakh Pandey, founder and CEO, PW.

According to the company, by leveraging the strengths of both platforms and with an investment of INR 500 crore, the collaboration aims to deliver the best possible learning experience for JEE/NEET aspirants in South India. They will now expand their reach to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and other southern markets.

The company also claimed that Xylem Learning currently provides free classes to over 3 million students through their 30 YouTube channels. Additionally, it has more than 1 lakh paid students across its various online courses and 30,000 students in its offline/hybrid centres located across 5 prime districts of Kerala. It also operates 10 tuition centres and a school-integrated program across 7 schools and has also ventured into commerce and Kerala PSE test preparation and will continue expanding into other categories.

"We are thrilled to partner with PW, recognizing their technological prowess and our shared goal of building a sustainable business model. Both PW and Xylem are success stories from day one, demonstrating profitability while making a meaningful impact in the education sector. We aim to achieve INR 300 crore revenue with 25% EBITDA in FY-24, up from INR 150 rore in FY-23. Alakh Pandey's vision perfectly aligns with ours, as we are both dedicated to making quality education accessible and affordable for students," said Dr. Ananthu S, founder and CEO, Xylem Learning.