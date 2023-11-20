PhysicsWallah Announces Layoff Of 120 Employees Many edtech platforms have laid off over 10,000 employees due to cost-cutting measures since last year

By S Shanthi

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Alakh Pandey Twitter handle

Edtech unicorn Physicswallah has sacked 120 employees following a performance review process. Quoting sources, Entrackr, which was the first to report the development, said that a cost-cutting exercise within the company triggered the layoffs.

"Employees across content, operations and other departments were asked to go in random meetings without concrete reasons. The numbers of impacted workforce could be even higher," said one of the sources requesting anonymity.

However, the company has denied it, saying layoffs were conducted as a part of the performance review cycle and were a cost-cutting measure."At PW, we regularly assess performance through mid-term and end-term cycles. For the cycle ending in October, less than 0.8 percent of our workforce, ranging from 70 to 120 individuals with performance concerns—may be asked to transition. Our primary focus remains on fostering a dynamic, high-performing team. We plan to hire an additional 1000 employees in the next six months, reinforcing our commitment to growth. We deeply value the dedication of our existing employees and recognize their integral role in shaping the future of education technology," said Satish Khengre, CHRO, PhysicsWallah.

The Edtech unicorn was founded in 2020 by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. The startup company has so far raised $100 million from investors like WestBridge Capital and GSV Ventures and has a valuation of $1.1 billion.

Many edtech platforms have laid off over 10,000 employees due to cost-cutting measures since last year. Byju's, Unacademy, Vedantu, Cuemath, and Teachmint are among the platforms that have gone for these measures.
S Shanthi

Senior Assistant Editor

Shanthi specializes in writing sector-specific trends, interviews and startup profiles. She has worked as a feature writer for over a decade in several print and digital media companies. 

 

Related Topics

News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Thought Leaders

How Your Leadership Style Impacts Your Business Goals

Leading by example is so much more than having a leadership title.

By Chris Savage
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Karnataka Govt Announces KHIR City: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

With this, the government aims to attract INR 40,000 crore in investment in the areas of healthcare, innovation and knowledge sectors

By S Shanthi
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Living

3 Brain Hacks For When You Can't Focus at Work

If you think pushing yourself harder is the answer, think again.

By Leah Borski
News and Trends

Fintech Firm Scapia Aims To Grow Customer Base, Add Banking Partners With Newly Infused Capital

The fintech firm has raised $23 million in Series A, led by Elevation Capital and Binny Bansal's 3STATE Ventures

By S Shanthi