The funding will be used to deepen Pixis' AI capabilities, accelerate global expansion, invest in R&D to refine and launch a generative AI-powered creative studio, and build strategic product and business partnerships

Pixis, a codeless AI infrastructure company, has raised $85 million in its series C1 funding round led by Touring Capital and brings the company's capital raised to $209 million. The new and existing investors who participated in the funding round include Grupo Carso, General Atlantic, Celesta Capital and Chiratae Ventures. The funding will be used to deepen Pixis' AI capabilities, accelerate global expansion, invest in R&D to refine and launch a generative AI-powered creative studio, and build strategic product and business partnerships.

"This is shaping up to be an exciting year for Pixis as we welcome Touring Capital as investors; the Touring team have been important thought partners over the years and we are delighted to announce our new partnership. With this capital raised, we will continue to concentrate on strategic channel partnerships with renewed vigour, and invest heavily in our R&D efforts," said Shubham A. Mishra, co-founder and CEO, Pixis.

Pixis is a no-code AI platform helping brands scale all aspects of their marketing and augment their decision-making in a world of infinitely complex consumer behaviour. The company's codeless AI infrastructure claims to deliver over 200+ proprietary AI models that provide marketers with robust plug-and-play AI products – from campaign optimization to creative asset generation – without having to write a single line of code.

"We passionately believe in the power of generative AI to transform enterprise software use cases. We see Pixis as a pioneer in this category and have been thoroughly impressed by the platform's powerful technical capabilities translating into rapid customer adoption. We are excited to partner with Pixis, having had a years-long relationship with the team," said Nagraj Kashyap, co-founder and general partner at Touring Capital.

Founded in 2023, Touring Capital is a venture capital firm focused on investing in the next generation of early growth stage, AI-driven SaaS companies around the world.