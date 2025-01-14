PL Investment Banking served as the exclusive advisor for the transaction, leveraging its expertise to manage the fundraising process. The firm's efforts attracted interest from potential investors, culminating in a successful deal.

In an effort to propelle India's clean energy sector, PL Investment Banking, the investment banking division of PL Capital Group – Prabhudas Lilladher, successfully raised INR 50 crore ($6.2 million) for EMO Energy in a Series A funding round. The announcement was made through an official media release.

EMO Energy, an energy-tech company known for its globally patented battery software and hardware, aims to revolutionize the fast-charging ecosystem. The funding round was led by Subhkam Ventures, with participation from marquee family offices and existing investor Transition VC.

Amisha Vora, chairperson and MD of PL Capital Group, highlighted the importance of this transaction, stating, "EMO Energy's ZEN technology enables charging speeds up to four times faster—achieving full charge in just 20 minutes—while extending battery life cycles to over five years. The successful completion of this transaction marks PL's first transaction in the clean energy space and is testament to our commitment of providing clients the best possible advice and guidance."

The funds will be directed toward scaling EMO Energy's two-wheeler solutions to 1 lakh vehicles within the next two years, advancing the deployment of 1 GWh of energy storage, and bolstering research and development in battery health software and energy storage systems (ESS). EMO Energy also plans to expand its team to accelerate innovation.

The company has already established partnerships with high-profile clients such as Kinetic Green, BigBasket, Domino's, and Blinkit. Co-founders Rahul Patel and Sheetanshu Tyagi expressed their vision for the future, stating, "The recent funding will accelerate EMO Energy's mission to reshape the urban energy landscape and expand its impact on sustainable energy solutions for the future."

The successful funding round marks a pivotal step for EMO Energy, aligning with the growing demand for innovative and sustainable energy solutions in the emerging clean energy sector.