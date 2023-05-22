This expansion will act as a catalyst in ensuring a holistic growth of the intra-city logistics ecosystem and contributing to generating employment opportunities for driver-partners and offering economical and efficient solutions backed by technology to the customers

Porter, tech-based on-demand logistics company, has announced its expansion overseas with entry to UAE offering its intra-city logistics services in Dubai. The company will provide a tech-enabled platform to ensure hassle-free deliveries through its LCVs and 2-wheelers addressing the gap in intra city logistics requirements in the region for small package delivery requirements of both personal and businesses.

"We are thrilled to enter the UAE as our first overseas market. With Dubai being the hub of global business, we expect to scale our business exponentially in the market, especially with the business-friendly policies and infrastructure that the region has to offer. This expansion will act as a catalyst in ensuring a holistic growth of the intra-city logistics ecosystem and contributing to generating employment opportunities for driver-partners and offering economical and efficient solutions backed by technology to the customers," said Pranav Goel, CEO and co-founder, Porter.

Presently with more than 20,000 customers onboard, Porter plans to make an investment of $6 million in UAE for the next 3 years. Additionally, the company is looking to bolster operations in these cities and further increase their customer acquisition by 2 times to over 40,000 and vehicle base by 3.2 times to over 800 by March 2024. The company looks forward to tapping more potential opportunities in the intra-city logistics segment in the future for scaling its business, according to an official statement by the company.

"We are happy with the response that our platform has received and our learnings from the Indian market will help us in accelerating our growth in the UAE. Our model helps to bring efficiency into the system by addressing issues such as lower utilisation of vehicles, unavailability of the right vehicle type and the high cost for customers. This expansion should help provide a logistics solution for businesses as well as offer consumers direct control over their deliveries," said Ankit Dwivedi, AVP - International Business, Porter.