Portkey.ai Secures $3 Million Seed Funding The company has plans to enhance AI application development for its fast-growing customer base

Portkey.ai has raised $3 million in Seed funding round empowering engineering teams to build and launch generative AI apps faster. The funding round was led by Lightspeed with participation from angel investors, including prominent figures from AWS, OpenAI, Cloudflare, Postman, and Asana. Portkey.ai will use the fresh funding to scale the business (tech and people) while building new product capabilities.

"Tech chiefs are facing a rush of demand from teams for AI apps that will save money without too much delay. But they cannot say yes to all their requests. There's so much work to be done that there are often competing priorities and Portkey wants to help solve these dilemmas for tech teams. Our vision for Portkey has been to enable teams and companies to deploy Gen AI apps and features with confidence," said Rohit Agarwal, co-founder, Portkey.ai.

Founded in January 2023 by Rohit Agarwal and Ayush Garg, Portkey.ai has built tools that allow businesses to monitor their language model operations (LLMOps), connect to multiple large language models (LLMs) efficiently, experiment, improve, and manage prompts effectively. As per the company, it also offers deep integrations with players like OpenAI, Anthropic, Langchain, LlamaIndex and more.

In an official statement, the company said it aims to enhance AI application development for its fast-growing customer base.

"We are excited to partner with Portkey, as they supercharge teams developing, deploying and managing LLM- based applications and copilots for businesses and consumers. We are equally excited by the founding team of Rohit and Ayush whom we've known for the past decade through multiple 0 to 1 journeys," said Dev Khare, partner, Lightspeed.
