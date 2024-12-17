In her new position, Lobana will lead Google India's sales and operations, focusing on advancing the company's strategy in the region, with a strong emphasis on leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive innovation and economic growth.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tech giant Google has announced the appointment of Preeti Lobana as its new Country Manager and Vice President for India, succeeding Sanjay Gupta, who has taken on the role of President for the Asia-Pacific region.

In her new position, Lobana will lead Google India's sales and operations, focusing on advancing the company's strategy in the region, with a strong emphasis on leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive innovation and economic growth.

"With AI poised to redefine possibilities, I am thrilled to welcome Preeti as our new Country Manager," said Sanjay Gupta, President of Asia-Pacific at Google. "Her leadership will deepen our engagement with India's unique ecosystem, leveraging advancements like Gemini 2.0 to enhance digital inclusion and create unprecedented economic opportunities for every Indian."

Lobana brings over 30 years of experience across technology and financial industries, with expertise in business transformation, operational excellence, and customer experience. Since joining Google in 2016, she has held key leadership roles, including Vice President for publishers, partners, and ads content teams at Google's gTech division. Her prior roles include leadership positions at NatWest Group, American Express, Standard Chartered Bank, and ANZ Grindlays Bank, where she specialised in business strategy and operational excellence across diverse markets in India.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad, Lobana is known for her ability to drive change and foster collaboration within complex organisations.

This appointment comes five months after Sanjay Gupta's elevation to his current regional role and follows the interim leadership of Roma Datta Chobey, who will continue as Managing Director for Google India's Digital Native Industries.

"Preeti's appointment reflects Google's commitment to India's burgeoning digital economy," said a company statement. "She will work to accelerate digital inclusion, empower customers, and foster innovation in India's dynamic market."

Meanwhile, in a related development, Google recently appointed Mitul Shah, a former Apple India executive, as Managing Director for its devices and services business to spearhead Pixel's sales and expansion in India.

As Lobana steps into her role, she is expected to harness the transformative potential of AI, aligning with Google's broader vision of creating inclusive economic opportunities through innovation.