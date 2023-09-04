As per the company, the capital infusion will be utilized for the development of a comprehensive tech platform, aimed at providing end-to-end solutions, and for expansion into multiple cities

PrintBrix, an emerging player in the branding and promotional industry, has secured an undisclosed amount of funding in a pre-Seed funding round from EvolveX, an early-stage program founded by We Founder Circle. The round also saw particia[tion from Neeraj Tyagi, Navneet Gupta, Amit Prakash, Amit Tyagi, Vamsi, Vikas Aggarwal, Anurag Agrawal, Ujjwal Chugh, and others.

"Raising funds is a very challenging task for first-time founders. It takes time, effort, and a lot of travel to meet with investors and pitch your business. And even after you've raised the funds, there's still a lot of work to be done to make sure that you use the money wisely and grow your business. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to EvolveX for their invaluable support and belief in PrintBrix's vision, which has played an instrumental role in propelling us forward," said Shreshth Aggarwal, founder and CEO, PrintBrix.

Established in 2022 by Shreshth Aggarwal, PrintBrix's mission revolves around incorporating diverse branding requirements under one roof, weaving impactful brand narratives that resonate deeply with customers.

"PrintBrix's innovative approach of seamlessly integrating branding elements struck a chord with us as investors. The ability to provide a comprehensive solution for printing, designing, and delivering promotional items, while effectively bridging the gap between offline and online marketing, is truly compelling. This investment aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting ventures that drive tangible, transformative changes in the market," said Bhawna Bhatnagar, co-founder, EvolveX.

EvolveX is an early-stage program founded by We Founder Circle, that has been providing an acceleration to early-revenue startups from various sectors since its inception in 2021.