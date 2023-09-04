PrintBrix Raises Undisclosed Amount Of Pre-Seed Funding From EvolveX As per the company, the capital infusion will be utilized for the development of a comprehensive tech platform, aimed at providing end-to-end solutions, and for expansion into multiple cities

By Teena Jose

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Company handout

PrintBrix, an emerging player in the branding and promotional industry, has secured an undisclosed amount of funding in a pre-Seed funding round from EvolveX, an early-stage program founded by We Founder Circle. The round also saw particia[tion from Neeraj Tyagi, Navneet Gupta, Amit Prakash, Amit Tyagi, Vamsi, Vikas Aggarwal, Anurag Agrawal, Ujjwal Chugh, and others.

As per the company, the capital infusion will be utilized for the development of a comprehensive tech platform, aimed at providing end-to-end solutions, and for expansion into multiple cities.

"Raising funds is a very challenging task for first-time founders. It takes time, effort, and a lot of travel to meet with investors and pitch your business. And even after you've raised the funds, there's still a lot of work to be done to make sure that you use the money wisely and grow your business. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to EvolveX for their invaluable support and belief in PrintBrix's vision, which has played an instrumental role in propelling us forward," said Shreshth Aggarwal, founder and CEO, PrintBrix.

Established in 2022 by Shreshth Aggarwal, PrintBrix's mission revolves around incorporating diverse branding requirements under one roof, weaving impactful brand narratives that resonate deeply with customers.

"PrintBrix's innovative approach of seamlessly integrating branding elements struck a chord with us as investors. The ability to provide a comprehensive solution for printing, designing, and delivering promotional items, while effectively bridging the gap between offline and online marketing, is truly compelling. This investment aligns perfectly with our commitment to supporting ventures that drive tangible, transformative changes in the market," said Bhawna Bhatnagar, co-founder, EvolveX.

EvolveX is an early-stage program founded by We Founder Circle, that has been providing an acceleration to early-revenue startups from various sectors since its inception in 2021.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Startups News and Trends

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

Life and Work in Start-Ups: How to Get it Right

While there is no denying the fact that Indian start-ups have created massive job opportunities, it all comes at the cost of poor work-life balance. Also, job security in the start-up world is still an elusive concept.

By Priya Kapoor
Leadership

10 Rules for Coaching Your Team to Greatness

A good boss should be more like a coach. Here's why — and how to coach your team to greatness.

By Ray Titus
Leadership

8 Ways to Turn a Good Leader Into an Exceptional One

Natural leadership ability isn't enough; you've got to do the hard work

By Karen Brown
News and Trends

Paytm Launches Paytm Card Soundbox In India

With Paytm Card Soundbox, the company said its aims to solve two problems for merchants — accepting card payments along with getting instant audio alerts for all payments

By Teena Jose
Money & Finance

How to Make Money Online: 10 Proven Ways to Make Money Online

Need to know how to make money online as a side gig or new career? Check out this breakdown of the 10 top online money-making methods.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

This Is the Real Reason Why Your Marketing Isn't Resonating

Let's find out what could be the marketing misstep that's costing your business valuable sales and potential growth — and how you can make sure you turn that around.

By Holly MacCue