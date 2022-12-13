ProfitWheel Raises INR 10 Crore Pre-Series A Funding

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

ProfitWheel, the global consumer intelligence SaaS startup, has raised pre-Series A round of INR 10 crores. Investments in this round were made by Ashutosh Garg (CEO and co-founder of Eightfold AI), Amit Singhal (former SVP at Google Inc. and head of Google Search) and Nigel Morris (director Admix and former chief strategy and innovation officer and CEO Americas and EMEA of dentsu international). The round also saw additional investments from existing Seed round investors like Netcore Cloud (a leading acquisition, engagement, and retention company). The company will use the funds to further its conquests in the US and other key global markets, making strategic hires in sales and customer success and bolstering its product artillery for new use cases in consumer intelligence.

Company handout

"We're on a growth trajectory and the market environment is ripe to think aggressively. ProfitWheel was established to empower marketers with more intelligence to help have better consumer understanding to steer their businesses. With an ambition to emerge as a multi-billion dollar enterprise, we will continue to deliver best in class products to the market around consumer intelligence and unearth insights that fuel consumer growth and intelligence," said Gautam Mehra, co-founder and CEO of ProfitWheel

Used by Fortune 100 companies to take decisions on media buying, content creation, creative strategy, influencer selection etc across 40 plus countries, ProfitWheel has developed a solution that works in tandem with this changing landscape while both retaining a brand's ability to make targeted and accurate analysis from their first part and third-party data sources while ensuring end-user privacy, claimed by the company in a statement.

"ProfitWheel helps its customers release the power of their first party data, allowing them to expand insights and unpack deep audience passions to inform and drive more effective and efficient growth strategies. It is helping brands and businesses transform growth opportunities from product and geographic priorities to creative strategy and media targeting. All within a methodology and system that protects the privacy of consumers and the values of brands," said Nigel Morris

Founded in 2020 by Vivek Bhargava, Aman Khanna and Gautam Mehra , ProfitWheel has focused itself on becoming a consumer intelligence platform enterprise, helping data driven marketers bolster their consumer understanding journeys for better business decisions.